Kareena Kapoor is all smiles as son Taimur performs on stage during school's annual day

In a delightful turn of events at Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day, the spotlight shifted to the adorable Taimur Ali Khan, who captivated hearts with his vibrant performance. The young star kid, dressed in a traditional ensemble adorned with fluorescent and pink hues, showcased his dance prowess to the beats of Nachde Ne Saare along with his lively group of fellow performers.

Taimur's spirited act not only stole the limelight but also featured a touch of makeup, accentuating his charm on stage. The performance seemed to be a collaborative effort, with Karan Johar’s son, Yash Johar, spotted in a similar outfit, and Misha, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter, likely part of the same ensemble, given her traditional attire captured by paparazzi.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares her skincare routine for effortless glam

Proud parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan transformed into enthusiastic cheerleaders, capturing Taimur’s delightful dance on their phones with radiant smiles. Seated alongside her close friend Karan Johar, Kareena shared the joyous moment as Gauri Khan, arriving with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan, joined the audience.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor shines in a golden Ralph Lauren ensemble at a Jaipur event

While Taimur's performance added a dose of joy to the event, the evening unfolded with more star-studded moments. AbRam Khan, Shah Rukh and Gauri’s youngest left a lasting impression with a skit, even striking his father’s iconic pose during the play.

Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, stunned everyone with her dramatic performance in a musical play, becoming the talk of the town. The event witnessed a galaxy of celebrities, including Dabboo Ratnani, Natasha Dalal, Vidya Balan, and Hema Malini, attending to support the young talents and share the joy of their memorable performances.