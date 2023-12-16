Aishwarya Rai is a proud mom as she records daughter Aaradhya Bachchan performing on school's annual day

In a star-studded annual day celebration at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, showcased her acting prowess in a musical drama. The event, attended by many Bollywood celebrities and their children, became the talk of the town after a video capturing Aaradhya’s performance went viral.

In a video shared on X, the 12-year-old Aradhya can be seen dressed in a dramatic evil character costume, confidently delivering her lines in English and even exhibiting her dancing skills to a song integrated into the skit. Aishwarya, visibly impressed and proud, was seen recording the performance on her phone. Seated alongside her nephew Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan, Aishwarya’s mother, Brindya Rai, radiated happiness throughout the show.

Fans flooded the comment section with admiration for Aaradhya’s talent, noting the resemblance in her voice to her mother’s and praising her overall performance. The Bachchan family, including Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Agastya, attended the event in style. Aishwarya donned an elegant black and golden suit with matching accessories, while Abhishek looked dapper in a navy blue ensemble.

Other Bollywood celebrities spotted at the event included Karan Johar with his twins, Yash and Roohi, Kareena Kapoor with son Taimur Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor with their children Zain and Misha. The Khan family, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and AbRam Khan, also graced the occasion to support AbRam’s performance.

The annual day celebration at Dhirubhai Ambani International School turned into a star-studded affair, with each celebrity child adding their touch of talent to the memorable event.