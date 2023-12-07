Amitabh Bachchan blesses grandson Agastya Nanda ahead of ‘The Archies’ release

In a heartwarming gesture, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan extended his blessings to grandson Agastya Nanda on the eve of the release of The Archies. Taking to the microblogging site X, the legendary actor shared a nostalgic before-and-after photo featuring himself, Agastya, and son Abhishek Bachchan. He captioned the post, “How you became from this to this .. Agastya my love and my blessings as ever.”

T 4852 - .. how you became from this to this .. Agastya my love and my blessings as ever pic.twitter.com/ACZl1j98nD — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 7, 2023

Agastya, the son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, is poised to become the third-generation actor in the illustrious Bachchan lineage. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies is an Indian rendition of the popular American comic series, set in the fictional town of Riverdale. The film, set in the 1960s, is available for streaming on Netflix from today (December 7).

Amitabh, accompanied by his family, graced the red carpet at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre for the film's premiere on Tuesday. The star-studded event aimed to show support for Agastya, who portrays Archie Andrews in the live-action musical comedy.

On his personal blog, the 81-year-old icon shared his experience of a “hectic day of exultations and meetings” during The Archies premiere, marking his first public appearance in years. Reflecting on the reunion with industry peers, he noted, “... such a delight meeting them all after years and to hear their talk and see how change has affected them .. for it has been my very first public appearance after years of self-imposed and medical confinement.”

The Archies boasts a talented cast, including Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan; Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor; as well as Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi Saigal (Dot). The film promises to be a delightful cinematic experience, blending nostalgia with fresh talent.