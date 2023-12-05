Zoya Akhtar's The Archies makes it to coffee cups, backpacks and more ahead of the release

Set in the 1960s Anglo-India, Zoya Akhtar's The Archies on Netflix is reviving the beauty trends that reigned in that era. Right from polka dot-printed fabrics, bubble sleeves and bell bottom jeans to chunky headbands, The Archies is celebrating India's first taste of American life with the pretext of the comic book.

And as part of their promotional activities, the team of the live-action musical is bringing all the feels of Archie and his gang to stores near you. Right from coffee cups to backpacks, Archies-themed merchandise has officially taken over.

The Archies X TATA Starbucks

Just in line with their holiday specials, TATA Starbucks announced a collaboration with the Archies gang and has rolled out three new beverages. The Archie’s Crunchy Red Hat Mocha features Starbucks’ signature espresso and mocha shot. The beverage is topped off with a generous swirl of whipped cream, strawberry drizzle and crunchy graham crackers. Other than this, you can also order Betty’s Chestnut Mont Blanc or Veronica’s Toffee Nut Crunch which is a blend of milk, buttery toffee and toasted nuts.

The Archies X Skybags

Dive into the world of Archies and redefine your backpack game with the Skybags X Archies collection that boasts eight pieces. Each one of the backpacks celebrates a character from the film. If you are all about pretty things and little gestures bring you joy like Betty Cooper then the Light Blue backpack will certainly appeal to you. But if glamour is your second name, the Olive backpack with Class of '64 printed atop should be your pick.

Speaking of the film, it is set to release on Netflix on December 8. It marks Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor's debut. Alongside, it stars Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Aditi Dot in pivotal roles.

