Zoya Akhtar reveals Agastya Nanda is the naughtiest of the Archie Gang

Director Zoya Akhtar, who is bringing the world of Archie comics in the form of a film titled The Archies which will feature seven newcomers, revealed that Agastya Nanda is the naughtiest of all of them.

The Archies will introduce seven newcomers —Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal, Yuvraj Menda.

The first song of the film Sunoh was recently released which introduces all the seven characters from the film and the city of Riverdale.

At the song release, Zoya was asked who is the naughtiest of the whole gang, she said, "Agastya is the naughty one. He looks very innocent, seems very harmless and that is why he was cast as Archie."

Talking about the film, Zoya said: "I want to tell the audience it is a comic come to life. So just go back to your childhood. It is a period film — first-period film of ours. So I am excited about that. We all do a lot of work on streaming and until now whatever we have made has been mainly adult content. So this is like kids. It is something you can watch with your parents, you can watch with your children. It is for the whole family."

The film is scheduled to release on December 7 on Netflix.