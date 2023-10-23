Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif sizzle in latest Tiger 3 dance number ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ by Arijit Singh

Yash Raj Films has unleashed the rhythm and groove with the release of the first song from their upcoming movie Tiger 3, titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. The music video, set against the stunning backdrop of Cappadocia, showcases Bollywood megastars Salman Khan (Tiger) and Katrina Kaif (Zoya) sharing a mesmerising dance sequence amidst hot air balloons, the enchanting Fairy Chimneys, and the charming restaurants of Goreme.

Dance enthusiasts and fans of the iconic Salman-Katrina pairing have much to anticipate. Salman expressed his enthusiasm for the song, deeming it among his all-time favourite dance tracks. He said that he is hopeful that fans will relish watching their beloved pair in this scintillating chartbuster.

“Katrina and I have some great songs together, and I understand that the expectation from people every time we do a song together will be sky-high! I'm very confident that Leke Prabhu Ka Naam will make people happy,” he was quoted as saying.

He added, “It is a dance track that I personally love. It is probably one of the best dance tracks of my career! Katrina and I have been fortunate to have chartbusters that have entertained people across the world. I hope Leke Prabhu Ka Naam does this too and becomes a global hit!”

Katrina also expressed her thrill about the song, saying, “Dancing with Salman is always amazing, and I take away so many wonderful memories of shooting for 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam.' Just as 'Swag Se Swagat' was received with so much love, we hope 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' will raise the bar even higher.”

Maneesh Sharma, the director of the film, offered insights into the track's essence, stating, “It's an out-and-out party track, and having Arijit's voice on top of Salman's swag is the cherry on top! Katrina's ethereal beauty and the chemistry between the two make it the perfect formula to have everyone dancing. We had a lot of fun filming in Cappadocia, Turkey, and this will be another huge dance chartbuster to add to the already enviable list of successes that Salman and Katrina have had together.”

In addition to the scintillating choreography, the song features the mellifluous voice of Arijit Singh, who collaborates with Salman Khan for the first time after a much-discussed feud.

Music director Pritam also expressed his excitement about the track, stating, “It was a collaboration that was waiting to happen. Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars, and Arijit Singh, our generation's top singing sensation. These two stalwarts coming together for a song was long overdue, and we are thrilled that it is happening for Tiger 3.”

