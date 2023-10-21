Katrina Kaif rocks seven different looks for Tiger 3 new song, credits stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania

Actress Katrina Kaif, who is gearing up for her upcoming Diwali release Tiger 3, will be seen sporting seven different looks in the first song from Tiger 3. The song titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam will hit airwaves on Monday, October 23. The actress has called the song one of her favourite songs of her career.

Talking about the song, Katrina said, "Leke Prabhu Ka Naam stands out as a visually captivating song. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Cappadocia, Turkey, this song has to be visually one of my favourites. Teaming up once more with my favourite Vaibhavi Merchant after Mashallah and Swag Se Swagat.”

“Styled by one and only Anaita Shroff Adajania who has truly excelled in curating a stunning array of looks for me. In Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, Anaita has crafted seven remarkable looks, each exuding an undeniable sense of glamour and unique silhouettes,” she added.

The track has been composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. The actress maintained that the songs from the Tiger franchise have always been iconic chartbusters and she expects Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to meet the expectations of the audience.

The actress said, “Songs have always been one of the highlights in the ‘Tiger’ films. I love how Vaibhavi captured the vibe and dynamic between Tiger and Zoya in this song in a new way. It embodied the vibrant and energetic feel of the song that fans anticipate from both of us.”

Katrina admitted that she loves dancing with Salman Khan as she said, “Dancing with Salman is always amazing and I take away so many wonderful memories of shooting for Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. Just as ‘Swag Se Swagat’ was received with so much love, we hope Leke Prabhu Ka Naam will raise the bar even higher.”

Produced by Aditya Chopra’s YRF, Tiger 3 is a part of the YRF spy universe and has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will debut in theatres on Diwali, November 12.

