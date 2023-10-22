Martin Scorsese opens up about working with Leonardo DiCaprio, calls his improvisational style ‘endless’ 

In a recent interview, celebrated director Martin Scorsese unveiled his experience working alongside Leonardo DiCaprio on their latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon. The movie, currently showing in US theatres, tells the true story of murders within the Osage Nation during the 1920s, with Robert De Niro portraying the character of Uncle William Hale and Leonardo playing his nephew, Ernest Burkhart, as they plot to steal oil from tribal land.

Martin disclosed that the two leading actors prepared for their roles differently. He described Leonardo’s improvisational style as “endless, endless, endless,” adding that Robert had a quieter approach, preferring not to discuss his lines. However, it was Leonardo’s incessant ad-libbing that left Scorsese and De Niro somewhat exasperated.

“Every now and then, Bob and I would look at each other and roll our eyes a little bit. And we’d tell him: ‘You don’t need that dialogue,’” Martin noted.

Leonardo’s penchant for improvisation is well-known throughout his career, even in major projects like Titanic, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Furthermore, Martin revealed to a media house that after working on the film's script for two years with co-screenwriter Eric Roth, Leonardo proposed some changes. The original script centred on the perspective of bureau agents investigating the murders, but DiCaprio brought forth a new idea.

“Leo came to me and asked, 'Where is the heart of this story?’ I had had meetings and dinners with the Osage, and I thought, 'Well, there’s the story.' The real story, we felt, was not necessarily coming from the outside, with the bureau, but rather from the inside, from Oklahoma,” he was quoted as saying.

