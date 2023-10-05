Apple Original Films unveils new featurettes for Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon [WATCH]

Titled Character Chronicles, three featurettes from Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated next, Killers of The Flower Moon, were unveiled by Apple Original Films late last evening. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in the lead roles with Robert De Niro, the Western crime drama is based on the 2017 book of the same name by David Grann.

As for the featurettes, they have been released to offer the audience a sneak peek into the complex characters of Leonardo DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart and Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart along with Robert De Niro who plays the role of William King Hale, ill-famed political leader of Osage County, Oklahoma who was convicted for the murder of Henry Roan.

Speaking about his respective character in the film based on a true story, Leonardo DiCaprio in the featurettes shares, "The character Ernest Burkhart, I found it absolutely fascinating. He is a real-life representation of the incredible greed of that time."

Leonardo DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart

Director Martin Scorsese, who collaborates with Leonardo for his sixth venue further reveals his fascination with Ernest’s character and says, “Ernest is under a very strong influence of his uncle Hale and finds himself getting deeper into murder assignments."

Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly borrowed a diplomatic car to avoid traffic jams in London

In the same featurettes, Lily Gladstone talks about her experience working with Leonardo and Martin whilst also acknowledging the responsibility she felt playing the character of Mollie. She says, “Working with Leo and watching the master create this character, it's unbelievable.”

Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart

“Oil wealth brought a lot of undesired attention to Osage country. When the murders start happening, Mollie challenges the justice system. It’s a powerful film and I’m honoured to stand with the Osage nation and the descendants of those who perished,” Lily adds.

Robert De Niro, who explores his dark side to portray William King Hale calls it “one of the most monstrous roles of his career.”

Robert De Niro as William King Hale

Previously, Robert had teamed up with Martin for critically acclaimed films like Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, New York, New York, Raging Bull, Casino, GoodFellas and The Irishman.

Also Read: Here are 7 upcoming OTT releases you can keep an eye on

Coming to Killers of the Flower Moon, after a successful run at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, it will be released in India on October 27, 2023, by Viacom18 Studios.

Also Read: Martin Scorsese debuts Leonardo DiCaprio starrer 'Killers of the Flower Moon' in Cannes to thunderous applause