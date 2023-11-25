Amitabh Bachchan gifts INR 50-crore Juhu bungalow 'Prateeksha' to daughter Shweta Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan gifted their INR 50-crore Juhu bungalow named Prateeksha to their daughter Shweta Nanda Bachchan. As per media reports, they gifted the property, located in Vitthalnagar Cooperative Housing Society and spread across two plots, to Shweta earlier this month.

The transfer of ownership was formalized through two separate gift deeds, and a stamp duty of INR 50.65 lakh was paid for the registration. Spread across two plots of sizes 890.47 sq m and 674 sq m, the property was apparently named by Amitabh's father, poet father Harivanshrai Bachchan who also talked about it in one of his poems.

Amitabh lived in this bungalow during his earlier career days, and now he resides in Jalsa, which was gifted to him by director and producer Ramesh Sippy after Satta Pe Satta's commercial success. Amitabh lives at this house with their wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Other than Prateeksha and Jalsa, Amitabh also owns another bungalow in Juhu named Janak, which he reportedly uses for his meetings and more. On the work front, otherwise, Amitabh will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD, an upcoming Indian epic science fiction dystopian film written and directed by Nag Ashwin.

The film stars an ensemble cast featuring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Made on a budget of ₹600 crore, the film has been touted as the most expensive Indian film ever, and it is set to release in 2024. While it was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, it will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English.

