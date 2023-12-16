Shah Rukh Khan turns emotional as son AbRam strikes his iconic pose during school play 

The spotlight recently shifted to the youngest scion of the SRK family, AbRam Khan, at his school's annual day event in Mumbai. The young performer not only showcased his acting prowess but also delighted the audience by striking his father’s signature open-arms pose during a skit. Internet users went abuzz with several inside videos capturing AbRam’s charming stage presence.

Dressed in a Medieval-inspired outfit, AbRam confidently delivered lines in English and even extended heartfelt hugs to fellow performers during the skit. In a particularly endearing moment, he exclaimed, “Give me a hug, I love hugs,” before mimicking the iconic Shah Rukh pose, accompanied by the nostalgic tune of Dilwale Dulhaniya Jayenge.

A proud father and mother How beautifully lil Abram is playing a role. He's growing up so fast @iamsrk #AbRamKhan #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/KXhWWu4GK2 — MAHA SRK FAN (@MahaanSRK) December 15, 2023

The Khan trio—Shah Rukh, Gauri, and Suhana—cheered on AbRam from the audience, radiating pride and joy. Suhana, fresh from her acting debut with The Archies, captured precious moments on her phone. Shah Rukh, sporting a clean-shaved look in a white shirt and black pants, sat alongside Suhana, while Gauri added an Indian touch to her ensemble with a bindi.

Post the enchanting performance, the family, along with AbRam, was spotted leaving the venue. Suhana, accompanied by her grandmother, Savita Chhibber, also made her exit. The star-studded school event saw the presence of other Bollywood celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Hema Malini, supporting their children's artistic endeavours at Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

