Shah Rukh Khan cheers for ‘Fighter’ teaser, says, ‘The only thing that can be more beautiful than Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone…’

The recently released teaser of the much-anticipated film Fighter received praise from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Expressing his enthusiasm on X, SRK wrote, “The only thing that can be more beautiful than Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor is the way Siddharth Anand presents his films. Looking so good all round and finally Sid has developed a sense of humour....'you must be joking' bro! All the best to everyone. Ready for takeoff."

The only thing that can be more beautiful than @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor is the way @justSidAnand presents his films. Looking so good all round and finally Sid has developed a sense of humour….’you must be joking’ bro!! All the best to everyone. Ready for take off! https://t.co/lm7fAPbbG9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 8, 2023

Shah Rukh had previously collaborated with Fighter's director, Siddharth Anand, in the blockbuster film Pathaan, which hit screens earlier this year. In August, SRK also gave a shout-out to Fighter on his X profile, saying, “Wow, this threesome of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor is looking awesome. All the best Duggu (Hrithik's nickname) and Sid (film's director Siddharth Anand). Keep winning the fights, both of you...With love.”

Pathaan marked the fourth project featuring Shah Rukh and Deepika together. The Fighter teaser release adds to the growing excitement for this dynamic trio, including Anil. Deepika and Hrithik are joining forces for the first time in Fighter.

This film marks Deepika’s third collaboration with Siddharth after Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008) and the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan, which also featured Shah Rukh and John Abraham. Hrithik and Siddharth Anand have previously worked together on projects like Bang Bang and the 2019 hit War.