Mahira Khan pays a glowing homage to iconic Bollywood actor Parveen Babi in a recent photoshoot

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan recently paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Indian star Parveen Babi, channelling the legendary style icon in a dazzling rani pink sari despite recovering from multiple foot fractures. Mahira took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of the photo shoot, capturing her graceful movements reminiscent of Parveen.

In an accompanying interview clip, Mahira revealed her inspiration, recalling a magazine cover featuring Parveen that led her to watch the icon’s films. She expressed admiration, saying, “She was so beautiful, such a style icon,” and even sang a few lines from her hit song Jawani Janeman Haseen Dilruba from the film Namak Halal.

In another video, Mahira, dressed in a silver kurta outfit, stood before a large screen playing Parveen’s songs, immersing herself in the mood to become a muse. Despite the challenge posed by her recent foot injury with three fractures, Mahira appreciated the supportive team, expressing gratitude to them on her Instagram Stories: “This was a tough shoot, my first since my foot injury (three fractures in my right foot to be precise). I couldn't move much, and I was hating it. The team was sooo loving and caring…love you guys @lovefuryal @museluxe.”

Mahira, a leading film star in Pakistan, has gained fame through movies like Bin Roye (2015), Ho Mann Jahaan (2015), Superstar (2019), and The Legend of Maula Jutt (2022). She also appeared opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 Bollywood film Raees. Having tied the knot for the second time with Salim Karim in October last year, Mahira is a proud mother to her teenage son, Azlaan.