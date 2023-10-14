Fawad Khan attended Mahira Khan and Salim Karim's wedding celebrations and fans can’t keep calm

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, known for his appearances in Bollywood films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Kapoor and Sons, was spotted at the wedding festivities of Mahira Khan and Salim Karim in Bhurban, Pakistan, a few weeks ago. Mahira recently shared a video from the celebrations, likely from a pre-wedding musical night or sangeet, where legendary Pakistani singer Abida Parveen was performing on stage, and both the bride and groom were seen dancing.

In the video, Mahira donned an embellished lehenga, elegantly enjoying Abida’s mesmerising performance with her now-husband Salim, surrounded by family and friends. However, stealing the spotlight was Fawad, who graced the event in a white kurta set paired with a brown shawl, seated among the guests.

As Mahira and Salim made their way to the beautifully lit outdoor venue, hand in hand, the guests erupted in cheers to welcome them. Fawad’s presence at the event added to the excitement, and social media users couldn't help but notice his brief appearances in the video.

Mahira expressed her admiration for Abida in the caption, writing, “Anyone who knows me… knows... Abida Parveen.. all my love, all my respect. Alhumdulillah. Shukr. Sabr. Shukr (Gratitude and patience).” Fans were quick to spot Fawad and poured their excitement and adoration in the comments.

Before this, Mahira had shared glimpses from her pre-wedding ceremonies like mehendi and haldi. She tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim on October 1 in a private ceremony. Mahira was previously married to Ali Askari, and the couple split in 2015. She has a son, Azlan, from her first marriage.

Fawad and Mahira, who co-starred in The Legend of Maula Jatt, the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time, are set to appear together in Netflix's first Pakistan-themed original series titled Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.