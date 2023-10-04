Mahira Khan shares official pictures from her fairytale wedding with Salim Karim

Popular Pakistani actor Mahira Khan recently tied the knot with Pakistani businessman Salim Karim. On Tuesday, the artiste took to her Instagram handle to share a wedding video and a sun-kissed picture with her groom, offering a delightful glimpse into their big day. She also delighted fans by sharing more captivating moments from her dreamy wedding.

In a series of photos shared on the social media platform, Mahira gracefully posed solo, showcasing her radiant beauty in the spotlight. Several candid shots also featured her son Azlan and her husband Salim, capturing heartfelt family moments. Azlan, her son from her previous marriage, played a significant role in the wedding, even walking her down the aisle. In a touching revelation, Azlan was seen shedding tears of joy upon witnessing his mother's transformation into a bride.

Mahira, previously married to Ali Askari in July 2007 and blessed with Azlan in 2009, chose a mesmerizing ice blue bridal lehenga for her fairy-tale wedding with Salim. The opulent celebration took place at the prestigious Pearl Continental Hotel in Bhurban, Pakistan. Faraz Manan, a renowned designer, crafted the intricately embroidered lehenga paired with a full-sleeved blouse adorned with exquisite beadwork and embroidery. Mahira's ensemble, complemented by a matching veil, added a touch of grandeur to her breathtaking look.

Capturing the essence of her enchanting day, Mahira posed against the backdrop of a breathtaking sunset, radiating sheer elegance in one photo, while in another, she gazed into the camera, exuding timeless beauty. The album also featured a heartwarming picture of Mahira with Salim, encapsulating their love and the joyous beginning of their journey together.

As the news of Mahira's nuptials spread, celebrities and fans alike took to social media to shower their love and admiration. Mouni Roy exclaimed, “Who looks thisssss beautiful!!!!!!? DIVINE (white heart emoji),” while tennis player Sania Mirza and actor Huma Qureshi also conveyed their heartfelt wishes. Fans were equally smitten, with comments pouring in praising the bride's grace and elegance, showcasing the public's adoration for the beloved star.

Reports suggest that Mahira and Salim's paths initially crossed in 2017 during the launch of a television application. Salim, a versatile entrepreneur and CEO of Karachi-based startup Simpaisa, reportedly got engaged to Mahira a few years ago.