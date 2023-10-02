Mahira Khan ties the knot for the second time, marries businessman Salim Karim

Popular Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, well-known for her roles in Raees and Humsafar tied the knot for the second time, with businessman Salim Karim. The couple exchanged vows amidst the natural beauty of Murree, Pakistan, in an outdoor ceremony. Many pictures and videos capturing the blissful moment have surfaced on various social media platforms.

Mahira's manager, Anushay Talha Khan, took to Instagram to share a touching video of Mahira gracefully walking down the aisle towards her groom. The emotion-laden scene saw Salim wiping tears of joy and love, later lifting her veil, tenderly kissing her forehead, and enveloping her in a heartfelt hug. The bride herself was visibly moved, reciprocating the affection with a warm embrace.

Dressed in a mesmerising pastel lehenga paired with an elegant veil and complementing diamond jewellery, Mahira radiated elegance on her special day. Salim looked dapper in a black sherwani and a striking blue turban.

The news of the marriage sparked a wave of congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers, who took to social media, expressing their joy and admiration for the couple’s union. Many were moved by the genuine display of emotions, emphasising the hope and grace that this union brings to those contemplating the institution of marriage.

Mahira had previously confirmed her relationship with Salim during an interview. The couple’s love story has garnered attention, adding to the excitement surrounding Mahira's upcoming projects, including the eagerly anticipated Netflix series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.

In this adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling Urdu-language novel, Mahira will share the screen with Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed. The show, marking Netflix’s first Pakistan original, is currently in production across Italy, the UK, and Pakistan.