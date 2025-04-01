When your vehicle becomes a gaming prop

The INSTEROID elevates the idea of sporty design and user experience to a new level. It is a true concept car that was secretly created by Hyundai Motor's European design team. Its name reflects its energetic personality and muscular appearance by deftly combining the whimsical essence of "INSTER" with the dynamic energy of "STEROID."

INSTEROID is a further development of the popular production model, much like the off-road-inspired INSTER CROSS derivative that was unveiled during INSTER's 2024 debut. Its goal is very clear: to defy expectations, evoke strong feelings, and rethink what a sporty EV may be. The gamified design concept features eco-friendly materials and athletic flair.

With aggressive, gaming-inspired features such as expanded, broadened body, track-optimized wheels, and a conspicuous wing spoiler, diffuser, and wheel arch air vents that give enhanced aerodynamics, INSTEROID elevates the INSTER production model to a new level.

The cockpit's minimalist design, complete with bucket seats, a roll cage, and a dedicated instrument cluster, makes for an engaging driving experience. In keeping with the philosophy, "Build it, play it, break it, repeat," each component is completely modifiable, capturing the user-centered essence of a machine constructed in a garage. INSTEROID creates a distinctive sound signature that enhances its multisensory experience and leaves a lasting memory.

With its Drift Mode, INSTEROID hopes to revolutionize the driving experience by combining competitive excitement with playful driving fun, building on INSTER's captivating design. Personalized interactions are made possible by playful features like the Message Grid and integrated Beat House sound system, which further improve driver engagement. The Boost emblem, which is used throughout the design to symbolize several distinct characters, strengthens the strong emotional bond between the driver and the vehicle.