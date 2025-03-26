This car revolutionised EVs on its launch in India. The newer model adds more range and a whole lot of new tech features

The New Kia EV6 is designed to offer more of everything. It features 15 enhancements over the outgoing model including sportier and more aggressive front end inspired by Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy which includes a new Star Map Graphic Connected DRL with Sequential Indicators and GT-Line front bumper. It also sports striking 19-inch aerodynamic glossy-finish alloy wheels, and star-map LED rear combination lamps with sequential Indicators, further amplifying its futuristic appeal.

Inside, the new EV6 delivers a refined luxury experience with a premium and spacious cabin design. A new double D-cut steering wheel with hands-on detection technology enhances driving convenience. The connected car navigation cockpit with dual 12.3-inch panoramic curved displays seamlessly integrates next-generation infotainment for an immersive digital experience.

The vehicle comes with Kia Connect 2.0, featuring Kia Connect Diagnostics (KCD) for remote vehicle diagnostics. Over-the-air (OTA) software updates allow 34 ECU controllers to be updated remotely, eliminating the need for service center visits. The Digital Key 2.0, featuring Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology, transforms a compatible smartphone into a virtual key, allowing seamless locking, unlocking, and ignition, even when the device remains in a pocket or bag. It can also be shared with others via a simple text message, enhancing accessibility and convenience. To further enhance the connectivity, the car comes with 100+ connected features.