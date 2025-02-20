MG Reinstates its Legacy of Land Speed Records

The MG Cyberster, the world’s fastest MG roadster, has made history by setting the record for fastest 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 3.2 seconds at the Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan, India. This groundbreaking achievement was made even more remarkable by Mira Erda, India’s first female Formula 4 racer to win internationally. The record has been officially recognized by both the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records.

This accomplishment continues MG’s legacy of innovation and performance. MG's first record-breaking achievement came in 1931, when the iconic Magic Midget set a land speed record, becoming the first 750cc car to exceed 160 km/h, hitting a speed of 165km/h. Later, in 1957, the EX181 set a top speed of 393 km/h at the Bonneville Salt Flats, and by 1959, it broke its own record with a speed of 408 km/h.