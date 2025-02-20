MG Reinstates its Legacy of Land Speed Records

The MG Cyberster, the world’s fastest MG roadster, has made history by setting the record for fastest 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 3.2 seconds at the Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan, India. This groundbreaking achievement was made even more remarkable by Mira Erda, India’s first female Formula 4 racer to win internationally. The record has been officially recognized by both the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records.
This accomplishment continues MG’s legacy of innovation and performance. MG's first record-breaking achievement came in 1931, when the iconic Magic Midget set a land speed record, becoming the first 750cc car to exceed 160 km/h, hitting a speed of 165km/h. Later, in 1957, the EX181 set a top speed of 393 km/h at the Bonneville Salt Flats, and by 1959, it broke its own record with a speed of 408 km/h.
The MG Cyberster is more than just a performance powerhouse. With its electric scissor doors, sleek silhouette, and aerodynamic Kammback design, this roadster blends heritage with modern innovation. Equipped with the slimmest 77 kWh battery pack, just 110 mm thick, the Cyberster promises unmatched performance and range.
Inspired by the classic MG B Roadster of the 1960s, the MG Cyberster fuses style, precision, and power to redefine what a modern sports car should be. Tuned by Marco Fainello, a former Italian F1 engineer, the Cyberster delivers thrilling acceleration and deceleration, embodying the perfect mix of elegance, performance, and cutting-edge technology.
For Indian sports car enthusiasts, the MG Cyberster is the new benchmark in luxury, performance, and design, representing the next evolution in MG’s rich automotive history.