Lotus revamps Eletre and Emeya line-up, offering customers convenient choice in luxury and tech or sportiness

Although much has changed and has been improved for the new model year, the unrivalled performance of the Lotus Eletre and Emeya has remained untouched, resulting in the two models still being the benchmark in their respective segments. As a '600', both feature a 450 kW (612 hp) all-electric dual-motor powertrain and all-wheel drive as standard, a combination that guarantees stunning performance. With a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 4.15 seconds for the Emeya 600 GT (Eletre 600: 4.5 sec) and a top speed of 250 km/h as just some striking examples.

Things can always go faster, and the new Eletre and Emeya '900' provide unmistakable evidence, representing superlatives in terms of performance. Both rely on a 675 kW (918 hp) strong dual-motor powertrain, providing the Emeya 900 with an acceleration from a standstill to 100 km/h in a stunning 2.78 seconds (Eletre 900: 2.95 sec) and a top speed of 250 km/h (Eletre 900: 255 km/h).

No less impressive are their electrifying range and charging performances, which boost the Eletre and Emeya to the top performers in their respective segments. With a maximum range of 600 kilometres, they are also ideally suited for long electric road trips. And when it is time for a charging stop, the Emeya, for example, also proves itself as an absolute top performer in this area. Thanks to its 800V battery technology with Advanced Lotus Hyper Charging it can be charged from 10-80% in around 14 minutes (under perfect conditions) using a 400kW DC charger (Eletre: 20 minutes from 10-80% at a 350kW DC charger), giving it the status of one of the fastest-charging EVs in the world.

The new cars will be coming to India soon.