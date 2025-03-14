Minimalist Maximum - true Scandinavian design hallmarks an automotive beauty with cutting edge technology

From the car company which invented the seatbelt and then did not patent it so that all manufacturers could use it, comes the new XC90. Volvo has garnered a fine reputation for making the safest cars in the world, and the XC90 is no exception, as the vehicle has time and again proved its mettle on Indian roads. The XC90 is a Volvo Cars icon, and thanks to a broad suite of technology and design updates inside and out, the award-winning and best-selling flagship hybrid SUV is now better than ever before.

A new, more contemporary exterior design reinforces the XC90’s confident look. It reflects the ongoing transition towards full electrification, which Volvo has committed to and echoes elements of its fully electric cars. Yet arguably the biggest news comes inside. A renewed interior enhances practicality and brings the latest user experience, into the XC90. A larger central touchscreen with higher resolution improves the user experience and opens up a world of new features, apps and of course regular over-the-air software updates. You also get things like Google Maps, Assistant and the Google play store built in. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard as is Wireless charging for your smartphone.

As with every Volvo car, the XC90 is one of the safest cars available. It is equipped with an advanced safety cage, as well as a comprehensive suite of active safety features to help keep you, your loved ones and others on the road safe. Using radar and a front camera, the XC90 can detect if you’ve drifted into the oncoming lane and steer you safely back into your own lane to avoid the risk of a collision. It will also help you avoid inadvertently running off the road. And it can use braking and steering to help avoid collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and large animals, such as cows and buffaloes.