Extending Comfort - How this bavarian manufacturer has managed to get its grips on the Indian market

The new BMW 3-series long wheel base (LWB) has now entered India. Nomenclatured the 330 Li, the car with its increased 2,961 mm wheelbase is actively targeting those driven around, and those who occasionally take the wheel themselves. More than ever, the new car's design is characterised by modernism and sporty elegance. The front end has a distinctive look because to the elegant dual circular headlights and kidney grille, two hallmarks of the BMW brand. In order to achieve optimal performance and safety in low visibility situations, adaptive LED headlights with projector lamps that include cornering light functions are provided as standard. With a length of 4,819 mm and a wheelbase of 2,961 mm, it is the longest car in the segment and has the roomiest second seat. Its exterior appeal is increased by the exterior's satinated aluminum components. When viewed from behind, the High Gloss Black Rear Diffuser accentuates the striking appearance.
The car now has cutting-edge features. A sports atmosphere is produced by the interior trim strips in the new aluminum rhombicle anthracite color. Comfort Seats with movable thigh support are electrically adjustable for the driver and front passenger and cutting-edge digital services are provided with the BMW Widescreen Curved Display. The new car's standard M leather steering wheel has a flat bottom rim with the wide panorama sunroof giving the cabin a feeling of spaciousness. The ambient lighting in the interior has six dimmable colours, with a lighted contour strip on the rear of the front seats adding a touch of elegance to the vibrant interiors, which are further elevated by a recently-developed air-vent design and a three-zone automatic climate control system with active carbon filters. The interior's attractiveness is enhanced by the recently developed air vents. Air quality is optimised with the three-zone automatic climate control system with active carbon filters.
All BMWs are known for their performance and the 330 Li is no different. Even at low engine speeds, the petrol engine's TwinPower Turbo technology combines exceptional efficiency with the power to provide spontaneous responsiveness. At 1,550–4,400 rpm, the 330Li's two-liter, four-cylinder gasoline engine generates 258 horsepower and a maximum torque of 400 Nm. The vehicle takes only 6.2 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h. Gearshifts are seamless and nearly undetectable thanks to the eight-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission. The transmission works flawlessly with the engine to maximise its power and economy at every moment and in any gear. It has cruise control with braking and paddle shifters on the steering wheel for even more driving enjoyment. Ambitious drivers can maximise acceleration with optimal traction from a stop using Launch Control. The driver can select from Eco Pro, Comfort, and Sport driving modes based on the road circumstances by using the Driving Experience Control button.
Safety has not been ignored either with six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) with Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting, and an integrated emergency spare wheel beneath the load floor are just a few of the safety features that show how seriously the car takes safety. The 330Li is a compelling buy when you consider its list of features and technologies , at a price which is quite competitive for the segment.
Priced at INR 62.6 lakhs, ex-showroom