Extending Comfort - How this bavarian manufacturer has managed to get its grips on the Indian market

The new BMW 3-series long wheel base (LWB) has now entered India. Nomenclatured the 330 Li, the car with its increased 2,961 mm wheelbase is actively targeting those driven around, and those who occasionally take the wheel themselves. More than ever, the new car's design is characterised by modernism and sporty elegance. The front end has a distinctive look because to the elegant dual circular headlights and kidney grille, two hallmarks of the BMW brand. In order to achieve optimal performance and safety in low visibility situations, adaptive LED headlights with projector lamps that include cornering light functions are provided as standard. With a length of 4,819 mm and a wheelbase of 2,961 mm, it is the longest car in the segment and has the roomiest second seat. Its exterior appeal is increased by the exterior's satinated aluminum components. When viewed from behind, the High Gloss Black Rear Diffuser accentuates the striking appearance.

The car now has cutting-edge features. A sports atmosphere is produced by the interior trim strips in the new aluminum rhombicle anthracite color. Comfort Seats with movable thigh support are electrically adjustable for the driver and front passenger and cutting-edge digital services are provided with the BMW Widescreen Curved Display. The new car's standard M leather steering wheel has a flat bottom rim with the wide panorama sunroof giving the cabin a feeling of spaciousness. The ambient lighting in the interior has six dimmable colours, with a lighted contour strip on the rear of the front seats adding a touch of elegance to the vibrant interiors, which are further elevated by a recently-developed air-vent design and a three-zone automatic climate control system with active carbon filters. The interior's attractiveness is enhanced by the recently developed air vents. Air quality is optimised with the three-zone automatic climate control system with active carbon filters.