Hyundai unveiled its newly designed IONIQ 6 and IONIQ 6 N Line at the Seoul Mobility Show 2025 in Korea, setting a new standard for electrified streamliners.

With the new IONIQ 6, Hyundai Motor is emphasising the identity of electrified streamliners, focusing on connecting the body flow more precisely and naturally based on the evolved concept of ‘Pure flow, Refined’.

The new vehicle’s elevated hood and extended shape, combined with a shark-nose design, create a sleek profile that appears to slice through the air. The black garnish on the lower body extends to the doors, emphasizing the IONIQ 6’s streamlined body. The previous-generation vehicle’s prominent spoiler has been removed, with the new IONIQ 6 featuring an extended ducktail spoiler to maintain aerodynamic performance while achieving a smoother, more refined silhouette.

The car’s front and rear design details have been refined for a modern and high-tech appearance, featuring separate slim DRLs and main lamps. Horizontal design elements create a wider stance, while the rear bumper design complements the front with modern chrome garnish.

The design of the new IONIQ 6’s interior maintains the ‘Mindful Cocoon’ concept, with a greater focus on a more comfortable and intuitive user experience. Inside, the new IONIQ 6 features a redesigned steering wheel and enhanced door trim materials for a more premium feel. The center console layout has been refined for improved functionality, and the climate control display has been enlarged to enhance ease of use.