India's most popular car manufacturer has brought in several big changes to its mid-size SUV

Maruti Suzuki India Limited recentlyy launched the updated Grand Vitara. The 2025 Grand Vitara now offers 6 airbags as standard, along with new premium features. It offers comprehensive safety for all occupants with 6 airbags offered as standard equipment across all models and variants. The standard safety suite for the vehicle also includes Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist, Front and Rear Disc Brakes with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), 3-point ELR seat belts (All seats) ISOFIX Child seat restraint system and more.

The updated model range introduces a new Delta+ Strong Hybrid variant, priced at Rs. 16.99 lakh. The new Delta+ variant will stand alongside the Zeta+ and Alpha+ variants, as well as the new Zeta+ (O) and Alpha+ (O) variants of the Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid. The sophisticated dual-powertrain of the Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid combines an electric motor powered by a lithium-ion battery pack and a petrol engine to offer top-notch performance.