The new BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition launched in India

The BMW Z4 combines the dynamics of a sports car with the freedom of a roadster. It brings fresh design accents to the exterior with the contemporary BMW design language. The BMW Kidney Grille sporting a horizontal inner structure design, large air intakes, the vertically aligned LED headlights and a long bonnet that stretches over the wheel arches conveys pure dynamism. At the push of a button, the classic soft-top opens and closes electrically in ten seconds. With large Air Breathers on the front wheel arches and aerodynamic air vents, the BMW Z4 Roadster looks and moves like a true driver's machine. The distinctive rear spoiler stands out elegantly from the surface while the lateral design lines flowing in at the shoulders frame the slim L shaped LED rear lights. The rear apron that combines with the diffusor and exhaust tailpipes, radiates a special presence and sporting flair.

With the 2025 model year roadster, a six-speed manual gearbox will also be available for the range-topping version for the first time. The new engine/transmission pairing forms the core element of an enticing equipment package designed to place greater emphasis than ever on the two-seater’s unwavering focus on delivering an exhilarating open-top driving experience.

This special-edition model comes with a six-speed manual gearbox developed exclusively for the BMW Z4 M40i. It is a BMW modular transmission incorporating M-specific components for the gear set and shafts that has been modified for the straight-six engine’s output. The outer shift mechanism, comprising the shift lever, its guide and the connection to the transmission, has likewise been custom made for the Pure Impulse edition of the BMW Z4 M40i – and delivers the unrivalled shift feel for which BMW models are renowned.

The BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse can also be opted with an 8-speed Steptronic Sport Transmission that performs smooth, almost imperceptible gear shifts. The innovative petrol engine from the BMW EfficientDynamics family offers considerably more spirited power delivery as well as spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds, thanks to BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology. The third generation, three-litre six-cylinder in-line engine sets BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse apart with breathtaking performance with inherently instantaneous response, hearty appetite for revs and smoothness combined with improved efficiency. The three-litre engine produces an output of 340 hp and a maximum torque of 500 Nm at 1,600 – 4,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds when paired with the manual transmission and 4.5 seconds when paired with the automatic transmission.