The Mercedes-Benz G-Class Edition STRONGER THAN THE 1980s celebrates the origins of the off-road icon

Mercedes-Benz delights G-Class enthusiasts with a highly exclusive and strictly limited small series. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class Edition STRONGER THAN THE 1980s fulfills the unprecedented demand created by the 5,00,000 version of the G-Class when it rolled off the production line in 2023