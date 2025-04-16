Why is everyone talking about this Volkswagen SUV priced at INR 49 lakhs?

Volkswagen India has officially launched a new chapter in its SUV story with the Tiguan R-Line, priced at INR 49 lakh. The bolder, smoother, safer variant of the well-known Tiguan arrives as a fully imported model, bringing advanced features to the luxury SUV segment.
Slay the way with an exceptional design including LED headlamps, an Illuminated Lightline, muscular front and rear shoulder lines, along with sporty ‘R’ themed details adding to its bold character and vibrant road presence. The visual extravaganza doesn’t stop there; the rounder wheel arches and R 19” Coventry wheels endure you turn heads wherever you go.
What does the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line offer?
With a 2.0-litre TSI EVO turbocharged petrol engine, the R-Line produces 204 PS and 320 Nm of torque. Paired with a smooth 7-speed DSG gearbox and Volkswagen’s smart 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system, it feels confident and composed, whether you're cruising city streets or tackling rougher roads. It not only allows you to drive smoothly but also ensures safety and instils confidence on the road with the inclusion of Level 2 ADAS, equipped with 21 advanced safety and assistance systems, including Lane Assist, Front Assist, and disc brakes and 9 airbags for all-round protection.
The R-Line delivers comfort in two ways—physical as well as mental. The refined interior offers massage seats, 3-zone Climatronic air conditioning, and smart features like Park Assist Plus and dual wireless smartphone charging—making every journey relaxed, convenient, and effortlessly comfortable.
Stay steps ahead when it comes to intelligence with Tiguan R-Line’s advanced technology suite—including the IDA voice assistant, expansive 15-inch infotainment system, Head-Up Display, and customisable 26.04cm Digital Cockpit Pro—delivering intuitive control and a truly connected driving experience.
Additional features include 30 colour ambient lighting, panoramic roof, hill start assist and hill descent control, leather-wrapped multifunction sports steering wheel and wireless app connect.
Available in six striking exterior colours, the 2300 kg beast with 60L tank capacity and a mileage of 12.58 Km/L, is the ideal choice for anyone who wants a dash of couture and premium driving experience.
