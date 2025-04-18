Hennessey finalises testing of 2031 HP ‘Venom F5 Evolution’ hypercar

Hennessey Special Vehicles, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer, has revealed the Venom F5 Evolution, the world’s most powerful internal combustion road car. Following an extensive development program, the next generation of America’s Hypercar features a comprehensive set of updates that boost overall performance, handling, and comfort.
In partnership with world-renowned performance and aerodynamic specialists, and driven by customer demand, Hennessey’s team of engineers conducted an extensive development program to further enhance the hypercar’s capabilities. The new ‘Venom F5 Evolution’ has increased power and torque, updated aerodynamics for improved downforce, new mode-adaptive suspension for enhanced handling and ride quality, plus an optional touring exhaust system and touring seats.
Hennessey’s long-standing relationship with Shell Pennzoil and Roger Penske led to a partnership with high-performance engineering specialists Ilmor Engineering to further develop Hennessey’s 6.6-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, code named ‘Fury’. To take the Hennessey V8 powerplant to the next level of performance, durability, and driveability, Ilmor and Hennessey’s engineering teams significantly enhanced key elements of the engine and powertrain, including:
Precision 76/80 Next Gen turbochargers – the largest mirror image turbos in the world
Ilmor designed oval-shaped billet aluminum pistons with optimised profile geometry
Extreme-duty billet aluminum connecting rods
Lightweight titanium exhaust valves
Lightweight valve covers
Larger high-flow fuel injectors
The result is a powerful new engine design with extreme durability that enables a 0-320 km/h time of just 10.3 seconds, while also being capable of client endurance racing. Ilmor’s refinements also brought the welcome byproduct of an additional 214 bhp, delivering the world’s most powerful road car combustion engine delivering 2,031 bhp at 8000 rpm and 1959 Nm torque at 5200 rpm on environmentally friendly Shell E85 pump fuel.