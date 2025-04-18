Hennessey finalises testing of 2031 HP ‘Venom F5 Evolution’ hypercar

Hennessey Special Vehicles, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer, has revealed the Venom F5 Evolution, the world’s most powerful internal combustion road car. Following an extensive development program, the next generation of America’s Hypercar features a comprehensive set of updates that boost overall performance, handling, and comfort.

In partnership with world-renowned performance and aerodynamic specialists, and driven by customer demand, Hennessey’s team of engineers conducted an extensive development program to further enhance the hypercar’s capabilities. The new ‘Venom F5 Evolution’ has increased power and torque, updated aerodynamics for improved downforce, new mode-adaptive suspension for enhanced handling and ride quality, plus an optional touring exhaust system and touring seats.