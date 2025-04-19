Citroen Basalt Dark Edition: Find out more details about this INR 12.8 Lakh sporty and sophisticated SUV

Citroen is really stepping up its game with the introduction of the Basalt Dark Edition, a striking all-black version of its latest SUV coupe. Riding the wave of ‘Dark Editions’ that are taking over India’s SUV scene, Citroen has given the Basalt a daring makeover, featuring a sleek Perla Nera Black exterior and some edgy design tweaks. And guess what? The very first unit was handed over to none other than cricket legend MS Dhoni.
The Basalt Dark Edition certainly makes a statement right off the bat. While it keeps the standard Basalt’s shape, it amps things up with dark chrome branding, eye-catching red bumper inserts, and a shiny black front grille. It rolls on the same 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and you’ll spot a unique Dark Edition badge just below the ORVMs.
At the back, the design continues with LED taillamps and subtle blacked-out details that tie everything together. Dark-themed interior with red stitching, ambient lighting, and premium materials
Step inside, and Citroen has fully embraced the dark theme with Carbon Black leatherette upholstery, Lava Red stitching, and silver accents that pop throughout the cabin. Exclusive features like illuminated scuff plates and a premium printed roofliner add a touch of luxury. The dual-tone dashboard, wrapped in leatherette with grey and red contrast stitching, really elevates the overall vibe. Plus, the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and ambient lighting bring a modern flair.
Built on the top-tier ‘Max’ trim, the Basalt Dark Edition is loaded with features. You’ll find wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, rear AC vents, a 7-inch digital driver display, and a 6-speaker sound system that’s tech-savvy. Safety is a priority too, with six airbags, ESC, ISOFIX mounts, hill hold assist, TPMS, and reverse parking sensors all included.
Under the hood is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine offering 110 PS and up to 205 Nm of torque, paired with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. The Basalt Dark Edition is priced at INR 12.80 lakh (MT) and INR 14.10 lakh (AT) (ex-showroom), costing INR 23,000 more than the standard version.
Citroen’s entry into the dark-themed SUV space positions the Basalt as a stylish contender against rivals like the Tata Curvv, Hyundai Creta, and Maruti Grand Vitara.