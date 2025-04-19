Citroen Basalt Dark Edition: Find out more details about this INR 12.8 Lakh sporty and sophisticated SUV

The Basalt Dark Edition certainly makes a statement right off the bat. While it keeps the standard Basalt’s shape, it amps things up with dark chrome branding, eye-catching red bumper inserts, and a shiny black front grille. It rolls on the same 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and you’ll spot a unique Dark Edition badge just below the ORVMs.

At the back, the design continues with LED taillamps and subtle blacked-out details that tie everything together. Dark-themed interior with red stitching, ambient lighting, and premium materials