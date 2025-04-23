MG Motor Unveils Three New Models to Launch Cyber Family

In its 101st year, MG Motor has taken centre stage at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show with the debut of three cutting-edge models: the Cyber X concept, the upgraded MG Cyberster MY 2026, and the exclusive Cyberster Black 101st Anniversary Edition. Together, they mark the official launch of MG's Cyber family line-up as the brand evolves for the digital age.

In another strategic leap forward, SAIC Motor, MG Motor’s parent company, has also announced a pioneering smart cabin collaboration with technology giant OPPO. Their first co-developed model, set to debut with MG, aims to redefine seamless human-machine integration and elevate the in-car experience.

The Cyber X concept car, introduced as an exploratory global design study, is positioned as a “global urban adventure toy”. Its expressive, symbolic styling language reflects the bold, adventurous attitudes of a new generation of consumers.