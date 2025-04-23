Renault Opens New Design Centre, Marking Beginning of 'renault. rethink' Transformation Strategy in India

The new Renault Design Centre in Chennai will play a significant role in enabling this transformation and accelerating Renault’s ambition to “Design in India” following its strong Make in India” foundation. It is also expected to function as a hub of excellence, particularly due to its proximity to RNTBCI (Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India).

The French carmaker asserts that the year 2025 marks an inflection point for Renault in India creating a springboard for the company's next leap and accomplishing its ambitions in the world’s third largest automobile market. The renault. rethink strategy represents Renault’s renewed and bold commitment to orchestrate and propel the French carmaker’s new journey in the country. The initiative is an invitation to customers and stakeholders to rediscover the brand with fresh eyes—rooted in design innovation, technological advancement, and deep localisation.

The carmaker has emboldened its commitment to make in India with up to 90% localisation and the recent announcement concerning the project of a 100% takeover of the alliance’s manufacturing plant RNAIPL. The unveiling of the design Centre and renault. rethink strategy reflects the step towards implementation of the International Gameplan and enhanced focus on India. This pertinent step comes on the back of Renault Group's strong performance in its home country that has set the stage for this ambitious expansion. In 2024, Renault achieved the highest ever operating profit of €4.3 billion, which is 7.6% of its revenue, and saw its revenue grow to €56.2 billion, up 7.4% from the previous year.

The Renault Design Centre Chennai now extends over 1,500 m² and is equipped with the latest cutting-edge technologies, creating an ultra-modern environment tailored for innovation and creativity.