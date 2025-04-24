Hyundai Motor India & Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Sign MoU to Explore Viability of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles for Mass Use

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., India’s largest energy company, to explore the viability for mass-use of Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in India. As part of the MoU, HMIL has handed over one Hyundai NEXO Hydrogen FCEV to IndianOil for conducting real-world tests on Indian roads.

During the two-year trial period, HMIL and IndianOil will evaluate longevity and operational reliability over an estimated distance of 40,000 kilometres. A Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) assessment, including periodic maintenance, will also be conducted to provide critical insights into the long-term economic and environmental benefits of adopting hydrogen-powered vehicles for the Indian market.

HMIL, as part of its holistic Hydrogen mobility goals, is also executing a strategic partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) for developing a state-of-the-art ‘Hydrogen Innovation Centre,’ which is poised to serve as a gamechanger in the field of Green Hydrogen technology, providing a platform for startups and OEMs to test their components and quality. With specialised capability to perform pilot projects, the centre will foster innovation and infinite possibilities.