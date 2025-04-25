Impressing on the ice: Range Rover electric prototypes excel in latest winter testing and development cycle

Enduring up to 72,000 kilometres of accumulated testing across frozen lakes and land tracks, the latest winter season in northern Europe has allowed engineers to put Range Rover Electric’s advanced thermal management system through a demanding testing schedule. The frozen lake tracks also provided invaluable testing conditions for dynamics, including single pedal driving capability and switchable, twin-chamber air suspension.

A key part of the latest development phase in Arjeplog, Sweden, has been for engineers to validate Range Rover Electric’s new ThermAssist technology. The advanced on-board thermal management system reduces heating energy consumption by up to 40 per cent and aims to recover heat to warm the propulsion system or cabin in ambient temperatures as low as -10C.