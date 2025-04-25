Touch of Sportiness

On the inside, the first thing that strikes you is the dashboard. The surface covering is some kind of recycled plastic and there are two massive screens – a 14.9-inch control screen for all the features, and a 12.9-inch driver’s screen. As expected you can customize them highly but all this touchy-feely on these big screens do tend to distract you from your driving experience. You also get a head-up display (HUD) that is quite clear and informative. There is a Harman Kardon sound system with 14 speakers and 1 subwoofer outputting 750 watts is music to the ears. Then there is the BMW Interaction Bar integrated below the control display with control panels for the airflow and for switching on hazard warning lights, as well as the light elements in a contrasting colour that can be found in the centre console and in the front section of the door trim in both the front and rear. Thankfully, the intensity of the ambient lights can be turned down if you do not want your vehicle to resemble a moving club. Our pet peeve remains – although you get all the tech bits like sports seats that come with active seat ventilation, you only get Vegan Leather ‘Veganza’ made with sustainable materials. Gone are the days of luxurious leather upholstery that smelt as good as it looked. Nowadays it’s a cover up. Interestingly, the tacho has been replaced by a 'power use percentage' meter...still don't know if we like it...

The 2-litre 4-cylinder in-line petrol engine of the BMW X3 20 xDrive produces an output of 190 hp and maximum torque of 310 Nm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/h in just 7.8 seconds. What we were driving was the 2-litre 4-cylinder in-line diesel with an output of 197 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm. 0 -100 km/h comes up in just 7.7 seconds. As part of the M Sport package, customers also get the sport boost function for a rapid bursts of speed when you need it as well as the sport plus mode for most dynamic handling characteristics. Both petrol and diesel variants of the all-new X3 come with a 48V mild hybrid setup as standard which significantly improves performance as well as efficiency. Adaptive Suspension with electronically controlled dampers is also offered as standard.

We would easily give the crown in this segment to the new X3. Very powerful, dynamic and with loads of high-tech features, this is simply the best vehicle in its segment. Now if it only wasn’t for that ‘Vegan’ leather…

Priced at INR 75.8 lakhs for petrol and 77.8 lakhs for diesel (ex-showroom)