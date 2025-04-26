BYD has used China’s international car show, Auto Shanghai 2025, to showcase a range of new technologies

BYD at Auto Shanghai, showed a range of new models with either plug-in Super DM hybrid technology or a pure-electric configuration.

With a length of 4,810mm and a wheelbase of 2,820mm, the SEALION 6 DM-i and SEALION 6 EV have the dimensions to deliver exceptional family-friendly practicality in the mid-size SUV class. And while they adopt common design principles, they also get subtle differences in the front-end treatment to highlight their respective powertrain choices. Further evidence of BYD’s hybrid expansion could be found on the stand in the form of the SEAL 6 DM-i Wagon. Another model infused with Ocean Aesthetics, the SEAL 6 DM-i Wagon is the first estate model from the brand – and its mix of everyday practicality, sharp styling and ultra-low running costs is set to bring wagons into the mainstream again.