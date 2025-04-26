BYD has used China’s international car show, Auto Shanghai 2025, to showcase a range of new technologies

BYD at Auto Shanghai, showed a range of new models with either plug-in Super DM hybrid technology or a pure-electric configuration.
With a length of 4,810mm and a wheelbase of 2,820mm, the SEALION 6 DM-i and SEALION 6 EV have the dimensions to deliver exceptional family-friendly practicality in the mid-size SUV class. And while they adopt common design principles, they also get subtle differences in the front-end treatment to highlight their respective powertrain choices. Further evidence of BYD’s hybrid expansion could be found on the stand in the form of the SEAL 6 DM-i Wagon. Another model infused with Ocean Aesthetics, the SEAL 6 DM-i Wagon is the first estate model from the brand – and its mix of everyday practicality, sharp styling and ultra-low running costs is set to bring wagons into the mainstream again.
Another global debut at Shanghai is the Dynasty-D – a full-size concept SUV that is designed to sit with the HAN and TANG models at the summit of the brand’s line-up. The 5.3-metre-long Dynasty-D features an imposing design with the industry’s longest integrated light bar – measuring 2.4 metres – giving it an assured front-end appearance. The side profile features brushstroke-like contours, while the 23-inch wheels give the Dynasty-D a majestic presence. The rear, meanwhile, features a 3D version of Chinese-knot tail-lights, complete with phoenix-feature motifs.
The Dynasty-D’s cabin features craft-inspired elements like bamboo inlays, hand-applied gold leaf and traditional paper techniques. And it mixes these features with high technology; with eight interconnected screens and interactive visual themes, the digital cockpit allows occupants to experience a seamless fusion of ancient culture and modern technology.
Premium brand DENZA, which recently made its debut in Europe, has revealed a stunning new supercar, called the DENZA Z Concept Sports Car. The name is drawn on the Z of DENZA, which stands for ‘Zenith’ – and the Concept Sports Car has been created to deliver peak levels of performance, technology and driver enjoyment.
The DENZA Z Concept Sports Car redefines performance with a fusion of pure design and advanced innovation. With aesthetics devoted to pure driving pleasure, it features a sculpted body that’s been honed to maximise aerodynamic performance as well as efficiency. This extends to an adjustable rear wing, which helps to clean up the air while also increasing downforce for improved handling, especially in faster corners. Inside, the DENZA Z Concept Sports Car features a high-strength roll cage and carbon-fibre bucket seats. There’s even an integrated carbon-fibre dashboard that adds to the immersive experience for sports-car enthusiasts while contributing to the vehicle structure. The car features DENZA’s first fully self-developed steer-by-wire system – part of a complete, global-first drive-by-wire set-up that also includes a folding steering wheel (enhancing crash safety and driver space), the powertrain, braking and suspension.
BYD’s luxury brand YANGWANG has its own star in Shanghai: the U8L. This full-size luxury SUV features a six-seat layout and boasts the longest wheelbase and body length among mainstream models in its class. With huge interior space and executive luxury features, the U8L meets the demand for ‘true three-row seating’, enriching the YANGWANG line-up.
The YANGWANG U8L features the core technologies of the e4 Platform and DiSus-P Intelligent Body Control System. It has an overall length of 5,400mm and a wheelbase of 3,250mm, delivering exceptional space and comfort for all six occupants. The second and third rows of seats are easily accessible, catering to the needs of high-end users for business receptions or group travel. The U8L carries forward the U8 series’ distinctive front design, but introduces a new black-gold two-tone exterior, and additional dark-finish details such as the front bumper and D-pillars. The rear tailgate no longer includes a spare tire and along the sides, retractable door handles ensure a sleek, sophisticated appearance.
The U8L’s core technologies mean that it continues to offer the same extreme safety features as the U8, such as emergency water flotation, tyre-blowout stability and on-the-spot U-turns.