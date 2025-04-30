Aston Martin unveils DBX S: Lighter, louder and more powerful with 717 bhp V8

As with its DBX707 stablemate, DBX S distributes its power between the front and rear wheels in variable proportion – including an ability to send 50 per cent of its torque to the front and up to 100 per cent of its torque to the rear wheels alone - through an innovative 9-speed ‘wet clutch’ transmission, which removes the need for a conventional torque converter, delivering extreme performance on launch from standstill.

However, the DBX S gearbox has been further modified to provide an even more memorable driving experience. Change-up points are adjusted to reflect the car’s extended rev range, while downshifts in Sport and Sport + modes when the car is in automatic are even more aggressive.

In addition to the power upgrade, a number of measures have been taken not only to significantly reduce the kerb weight of DBX S, but to do so in an intelligent and highly selective fashion that ensures that mere weight loss is just one of the attributes resulting from these actions.

A prime example is the new optional carbon fibre roof presented in a glorious single weave pattern which, at almost three metres square, is by far the largest such carbon element ever fitted to an Aston Martin. Specification of the carbon roof sees the removal of the roof rails, and as a combination, not only saves 18kg of mass, but does so from the very highest point of the car, reducing its centre of gravity and therefore enhancing both stability and agility further.