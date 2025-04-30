Aston Martin unveils DBX S: Lighter, louder and more powerful with 717 bhp V8

Aston Martin is proud to announce the arrival of a new DBX flagship, DBX S. With the dynamic appeal of DBX707 and an engine enhanced by technology transferred directly from the forthcoming Valhalla supercar, DBX S offers one of the most engaging and responsive driving experiences delivering even more power, reduced weight and more assertive design. With a suite of exterior and interior enhancements to match, the DBX S certainly has its own undeniable identity.
DBX S continues a long tradition of Aston Martin’s utilising the ‘S’ suffix to denote a special, high-performance version of an existing model; the first being Vanquish S which made its public debut at the Paris Motor Show in 2004. DBX S proves that lighter variants with more power and performance are still very much part of Aston Martin’s core production offering and looks to continue a lineage of notable high-performance models.
At the heart of the new DBX S lies an upgraded version of the acclaimed Aston Martin 4.0-Litre Twin-Turbo V8 powerhouse. By using turbo technology transferred directly from the upcoming Valhalla supercar, including its larger compressor wheel diameters and other internal improvements, power is raised by a further 20 bhp to 717 bhp and provides even greater urgency at the very top of the rev range, making DBX S’s performance even more memorable. The result is a 0-100 km/h time of just 3.3 seconds and reduction in acceleration time from 0-200 km/h of 0.3 seconds. Top speed remains unchanged at an impressive 310 km/h.
Further enhancing both performance and its perception is a modified exhaust system amplifying even more character to the natural voice of the thunderous V8 engine and exploiting the full opportunity presented by the engine’s turbo enhancements.
As with its DBX707 stablemate, DBX S distributes its power between the front and rear wheels in variable proportion – including an ability to send 50 per cent of its torque to the front and up to 100 per cent of its torque to the rear wheels alone - through an innovative 9-speed ‘wet clutch’ transmission, which removes the need for a conventional torque converter, delivering extreme performance on launch from standstill.
However, the DBX S gearbox has been further modified to provide an even more memorable driving experience. Change-up points are adjusted to reflect the car’s extended rev range, while downshifts in Sport and Sport + modes when the car is in automatic are even more aggressive.
In addition to the power upgrade, a number of measures have been taken not only to significantly reduce the kerb weight of DBX S, but to do so in an intelligent and highly selective fashion that ensures that mere weight loss is just one of the attributes resulting from these actions.
A prime example is the new optional carbon fibre roof presented in a glorious single weave pattern which, at almost three metres square, is by far the largest such carbon element ever fitted to an Aston Martin. Specification of the carbon roof sees the removal of the roof rails, and as a combination, not only saves 18kg of mass, but does so from the very highest point of the car, reducing its centre of gravity and therefore enhancing both stability and agility further.
The interior of DBX S displays a bespoke ‘S’ theme; the most notable feature being the distinctive herringbone design, which comes as standard on the seats, but which is also extended to the headlining if the optional Carbon roof is chosen. The herringbone lines become increasingly wider as they progress up the seat, giving an unmistakeable impression of speed; fitting for the highest performing SUV in the marques range.
DBX S is trimmed as standard in lightweight sporting Alcantara, which can be seen on the seats, headlining, centre console, lower instrument panels and upper trim. In areas of high wear, such as the seat bolsters, the Alcantara is seamlessly blended with semi-aniline leather. For those who prefer an even greater sense of luxury, DBX S can be trimmed entirely in semi-aniline leather. Red seatbelts can also be specified to bring additional ‘S’ identification inside the car.
The ‘S’ suffix is embroidered onto the seat, complimented by the Aston Martin wings that are emblazoned on the headrests with an industry-first technique using both embossing and debossing with extreme pressure (1.5 tonnes) and heat to sculpt the wings into the leather in sub-millimetre precision and detail. Furthermore, the ‘S’ appears on the treadplates and engine plaque to complete the picture.
DBX S continues the adoption of Aston Martin’s state-of-the-art in-house developed infotainment system with a striking new cabin architecture. This transformative enhancement showcases exemplary deployment of craft and innovation, combining immaculate design and indulgent luxury with a formidable suite of connected car technology.
It is also fitted with the Aston Martin Premium Audio 800w 14-speaker audio system as standard. Developed utilising advanced hardware, this system features a surround sound mode with QuantumLogic® surround sound processing for a totally immersive soundscape.
However, true audio enthusiasts will delight in the optional system developed with Aston Martin’s audio partner, Bowers & Wilkins. Acoustically engineered to the interior volume and shape of DBX S, this exceptional system uses technologies and innovations found in Bowers & Wilkins' acclaimed world-class loudspeakers. Aluminium Double Dome tweeters and Continuum® midrange speakers give this 23-speaker, double amplified 1,600W surround sound system a balanced and accurate sound. Dedicated 3d headline speakers, bass speakers and a powerful subwoofer deliver a powerful and dynamic sound experience, reflecting the characteristics of DBX S itself.
Expected price is INR 6 crores, ex-showroom.