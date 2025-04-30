Lamborghini Temerario roars into India: 907 bhp of Electrifying Performance

Automobili Lamborghini marks a new milestone with the launch of the Temerario in India. Equipped with a revolutionary twin-turbo V8 hybrid powertrain, the Temerario delivers 907 bhp and is the first production super sportscar to achieve10,000 rpm.

Lamborghini Temerario launched at Rs 6 crore

Its performance is extraordinary: a top speed of 343km/h and a 0-100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds. It is the second model in Lamborghini's High-Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) range to enter the Indian market. Following the launches of the two plug-in hybrid versions— the V12 HPEV, Revuelto, and the first plug-in hybrid Super SUV,Urus SE,this marks the full completionof Sant’Agata Bolognese's hybrid transition.

Prices start at INR 6 crores, ex-showroom