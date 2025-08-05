VinFast inaugurates its first EV plant outside Vietnam, in Tamil Nadu

VinFast Tamil Nadu is the company’s third operational plant and the fifth project in its global manufacturing network. As the first VinFast facility inaugurated outside Vietnam, it demonstrates both the brand’s global vision and its capacity to deliver large-scale projects.

With a total area of 400 acres, the plant is equipped with state-of-the-art production lines meeting world-class standards, featuring advanced automation and cutting-edge technologies. The complex houses multiple workshops, including Body Shop, Paint Shop, Assembly Shop, Quality Control Center, and a Logistics Hub. It also includes an auxiliary cluster for local contractors, which is expected to expand in the coming years.

At full capacity, the plant will create 3,000-3,500 direct jobs for local workers, along with thousands of indirect jobs in the supply chain ecosystem. This will help boost socio-economic development in Tamil Nadu, positioning the state as a manufacturing hub for India and a potential EV capital of South Asia in the near future.

In its initial phase, VinFast Tamil Nadu will focus on assembling two premium electric SUV models: the VF 7 and VF 6. The plant’s starting capacity is 50,000 vehicles per year, scalable up to 150,000 units annually to meet rising market demand.

VinFast Tamil Nadu not only strengthens the company’s global production capability but also contributes significantly to India’s green industrial development. The plant will prioritize collaboration with domestic suppliers, promoting supply chain localization, technology transfer, and workforce upskilling.