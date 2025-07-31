An Electric Concept by a manufacturer whose road car technologies are based on F1

The CONCEPT AMG GT XX is a pioneering technology programme that offers an impressive insight into a forthcoming four-door series-production sports car from Mercedes-AMG. With three axial flux motors and a high performance battery developed from scratch, the brand from Affalterbach presents a revolutionary drive concept that enables a whole new dimension of performance. It includes an abundance of technical solutions earmarked for use in the subsequent series-production models based on the high performance AMG Electric Architecture (AMG.EA).

In the almost 60-year history of the Mercedes-Benz performance and sports car brand, the drive was always the heart of the vehicle, bar none. The team at Affalterbach are continuing this tradition with the CONCEPT AMG GT XX, which introduces a revolutionary drive technology in the form of the innovative axial flux motor.

Thanks to a peak output of over 1,360 bhp, the CONCEPT AMG GT XX can reach top speeds of more than 360 km/h. In combination with the new high performance battery, the three axial flux motors attain a completely new level, particularly in respect of continuous power. This allows the car to be pushed to its limits repeatedly, offering a new level of continuous performance that was almost unthinkable in the world of electric mobility – until now. The battery remains in an optimal temperature range even during intense driving, enabling not only performance on the road but also extremely fast charging. The concept vehicle can recharge energy for about 400 kilometres of range (WLTP) in around five minutes. After the charging stop, the vehicle can immediately deliver full power again - an unprecedented capability.