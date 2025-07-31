An Electric Concept by a manufacturer whose road car technologies are based on F1
The CONCEPT AMG GT XX is a pioneering technology programme that offers an impressive insight into a forthcoming four-door series-production sports car from Mercedes-AMG. With three axial flux motors and a high performance battery developed from scratch, the brand from Affalterbach presents a revolutionary drive concept that enables a whole new dimension of performance. It includes an abundance of technical solutions earmarked for use in the subsequent series-production models based on the high performance AMG Electric Architecture (AMG.EA).
In the almost 60-year history of the Mercedes-Benz performance and sports car brand, the drive was always the heart of the vehicle, bar none. The team at Affalterbach are continuing this tradition with the CONCEPT AMG GT XX, which introduces a revolutionary drive technology in the form of the innovative axial flux motor.
Thanks to a peak output of over 1,360 bhp, the CONCEPT AMG GT XX can reach top speeds of more than 360 km/h. In combination with the new high performance battery, the three axial flux motors attain a completely new level, particularly in respect of continuous power. This allows the car to be pushed to its limits repeatedly, offering a new level of continuous performance that was almost unthinkable in the world of electric mobility – until now. The battery remains in an optimal temperature range even during intense driving, enabling not only performance on the road but also extremely fast charging. The concept vehicle can recharge energy for about 400 kilometres of range (WLTP) in around five minutes. After the charging stop, the vehicle can immediately deliver full power again - an unprecedented capability.
The highlight at the rear is the innovative MBUX Fluid Light Panel with more than 700 freely programmable RGB LEDs. The illumination enables active communication with the outside world in a 3D-pixel look. The front side has been sandblasted to achieve perfect homogeneity for the backlighting of each pixel. The innovative internal structure prevents light scattering between the pixels and ensures outstanding image quality. When turned off, the panel features an elegant 3D pixel look. When turned on, a special effect is created through the unexpected light staging.
Thanks to an intelligent software solution, information from the vehicle can be displayed in real time for the first time as text or animation. It can show a variety of content, such as a digital AMG logo or the current charging process.
The interior of the CONCEPT AMG GT XX is reduced to the essentials, like a racing car, while offering a luxurious look and feel. The interior is immersed almost completely in black. The purist cockpit, with two integrated screens, is fully focused on driving. The vehicle and all its instruments are controlled via two large LCD displays: the 10.25-inch instrument cluster and the 14-inch multimedia touchscreen. The displays are ergonomically angled towards the driver and have a seamless-glass look. The steering wheel is similar to the one in the AMG ONE, with its almost rectangular shape and two horizontal struts on either side inspired by motor racing. A display on the steering column uses different colour codes via eight LEDs to signal the state of charge (blue), recuperation and current performance (red). In addition, there are two round AMG steering wheel buttons that control other functions and display the options with coloured icons.