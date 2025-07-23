Silent Luxury is what this MPV aims to accomplish, especially when pitted against other premium competitors

From the moment the M9 Presidential rolls into view, it’s clear this car isn’t just about making a statement – it is the statement. At nearly 6 meters long, with its elongated silhouette, upright stance, and opulent chrome accents, it looks like it just left a summit with world leaders. The front fascia is clean and confident, with a vertical grille that looks ready to deflect judgment and possibly bullets! The sheer presence of this limousine is intimidating, but in the best possible way. It's a head-turner not because it's flashy, but because it's visibly important.
The MG M9 Presidential is equipped with a massive 90 kWh Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) battery, positioned flat beneath the floor for optimal weight distribution and cabin space. Per MG’s internal testing, it delivers a range of up to 548 kilometres on a single full charge. Power comes from a front-mounted electric motor producing 245 hp and 350 Nm of torque, delivering smooth, effortless performance even in such a massive vehicle. Fast Charging with a DC 160 kW charger goes from 30% to 80% in approximately 90 minutes, making it ideal for brief stops during long trips or chauffeur breaks . At home or office, with a AC 11kW charger, it will take 10 hours to charge from 0-100%.
Step inside the M9 Presidential, and the cabin feels like a cross between a first-class airline suite and a private boardroom. Reclining captain seats, ambient lighting with 64 colour options. The middle row seats have 16-way power adjustment, including sliding, reclining, headrest and lumbar shifts. Ottomans extend electrically to support your legs. You get ventilated seats with eight massage modes, plus a “Sleep Comfort Mode” that transforms your seat into a bed-like lounge by moving the front seat forward. All this can be controlled by an armrest-mounted touchscreen that puts control literally at your fingertips. Additionally you can also control the sunroof, operate windows, and the aircon and lighting for a personalised experience without ever touching the driver controls. The standard setup includes rear entertainment screens, smartphone mirroring, USB and HDMI ports—great for binge-watching on the go. You also get retractable cup holders, manual sun shades, and a power outlets to charge laptops or even power small appliances. MG, true to its nature,hasn’t skimped on tech. The M9 gets a 360-degree camera, radar-based ADAS features, night vision system, and even a driver attention monitor. It’s James Bond-level secure, minus the ejector seat.
The MG M9 Presidential isn’t for everyone — and that’s exactly the point. It’s a car for CEOs, heads of state, and those who don’t just commute, but make an entrance. For the rest of us, it’s a thrilling reminder of how far luxury, safety, and sheer presence can go when engineered without compromise.
Priced at INR 70 lakhs, ex-showroom.
(Written by Prabhjot Kaur)