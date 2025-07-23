Silent Luxury is what this MPV aims to accomplish, especially when pitted against other premium competitors

From the moment the M9 Presidential rolls into view, it’s clear this car isn’t just about making a statement – it is the statement. At nearly 6 meters long, with its elongated silhouette, upright stance, and opulent chrome accents, it looks like it just left a summit with world leaders. The front fascia is clean and confident, with a vertical grille that looks ready to deflect judgment and possibly bullets! The sheer presence of this limousine is intimidating, but in the best possible way. It's a head-turner not because it's flashy, but because it's visibly important.

All you need to know about MG M9 Presidential

The MG M9 Presidential is equipped with a massive 90 kWh Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) battery, positioned flat beneath the floor for optimal weight distribution and cabin space. Per MG’s internal testing, it delivers a range of up to 548 kilometres on a single full charge. Power comes from a front-mounted electric motor producing 245 hp and 350 Nm of torque, delivering smooth, effortless performance even in such a massive vehicle. Fast Charging with a DC 160 kW charger goes from 30% to 80% in approximately 90 minutes, making it ideal for brief stops during long trips or chauffeur breaks . At home or office, with a AC 11kW charger, it will take 10 hours to charge from 0-100%.