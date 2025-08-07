Explore this new Kuro edition SUV by a popular manufacturer

Nissan Motor India Private Limited (NMIPL) has announced the launch of its much-awaited New Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition, a striking and premium, black-themed variant of its popular compact SUV. The KURO Special Edition embodies The Boldest Black philosophy, blending bold styling, a black Interior theme and Japanese-inspired design cues.

Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition just launched at just Rs 8.31 Lakh

The Magnite KURO Special Edition takes its name from the Japanese word for ‘BLACK’, celebrating an elevated sense of sophistication and Japanese design precision. This special edition offers a unique visual identity, boasting an all-black exterior and interior, making a premium, imposing and stylish statement both outside and inside. To enhance the customer experience and convenience, the Magnite Kuro Special Edition is available on the Nissan website through a visually impactful 3D configurator with photo-realistic visuals, feature interactions and end to end journey.

The Magnite KURO Special Edition is being offered with both turbo-petrol and naturally aspirated petrol powertrain options, and features a distinct and exclusive ‘KURO’ badge under the Magnite branding on the left fender. A piano black front grille, resin black front and rear skid plates, gloss black roof rails, R16 diamond-cut alloy wheels, and black door handles complete the picture.