Renault launches the new Triber in India with more than 35 updates

Renault India, a fully owned subsidiary of the French carmaker Renault Group, has launched the all-new Renault Triber. The new Triber comes with new and modern design language along with comfort enhancing features, while retaining its unique DNA of modularity, adopting to rethink space philosophy.

The new generation of most innovative family car debuts with a completely redesigned front fascia, featuring a bold new grille, sculpted new hood, refreshed bumper, new sleek LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and new LED fog lamps. At the rear, the new Triber showcases a redesigned bumper, updated LED tail lamps, a new skid plate, and a stylish taillamp connecting embellisher, completing its contemporary makeover.

The car equipped with 35 new features, is the first ever product under renault. rethink. brand transformation strategy. In line with rethink space philosophy, it offers best-in-class modular seating with 3rd row Easy-Fix seats configurable as a 5, 6, or 7-seater, complemented by a segment-leading boot space of up to 625ltrs, allowing customers to use the car in unique and innovative ways to fulfil their varied lifestyle utilities.