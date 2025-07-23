Renault launches the new Triber in India with more than 35 updates

Renault India, a fully owned subsidiary of the French carmaker Renault Group, has launched the all-new Renault Triber. The new Triber comes with new and modern design language along with comfort enhancing features, while retaining its unique DNA of modularity, adopting to rethink space philosophy.
The new generation of most innovative family car debuts with a completely redesigned front fascia, featuring a bold new grille, sculpted new hood, refreshed bumper, new sleek LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and new LED fog lamps. At the rear, the new Triber showcases a redesigned bumper, updated LED tail lamps, a new skid plate, and a stylish taillamp connecting embellisher, completing its contemporary makeover.
The car equipped with 35 new features, is the first ever product under renault. rethink. brand transformation strategy. In line with rethink space philosophy, it offers best-in-class modular seating with 3rd row Easy-Fix seats configurable as a 5, 6, or 7-seater, complemented by a segment-leading boot space of up to 625ltrs, allowing customers to use the car in unique and innovative ways to fulfil their varied lifestyle utilities.
Inside, the cabin has been revamped with a stylish dual-tone dashboard, seamlessly integrated with an 8-inch floating touchscreen display that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The renewed interior also includes new seat upholstery, a modern LED instrument cluster, LED cabin lighting, and blacked-out door handles for a premium touch.
The vehicle delivers a maximum power output of 72 PS at 6,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 96 Nm at 3,500 rpm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual transmission available across all variants. The top-end Emotion variant also offers the advanced Easy-R AMT, enhancing driving comfort and convenience. This powertrain setup ensures a smooth and responsive performance suited for both city and highway driving.
Offering an absolute peace of mind, the car comes with 3-year standard Warranty extendible up to 7 years / unlimited kms coverage under Renault Secure program. To enhance the accessibility, now the new Triber is available with government approved CNG retrofitment kits across country along with a 3-year warranty. The made in India Triber already enjoys 1.84 lakhs happy customers in the country and it is exported to over a dozen countries around the world. The vehicle flaunts bolder looks, rich features and packed with thoughtful premium technology upgrades, reaffirming Renault’s commitment to design-led and people-centric innovation for the Indian customers.
Prices start at INR 6.3 lakhs, (ex-showroom)