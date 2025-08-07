Safety First - in one of the leading SUVs sold in India

The XC60 has been a popular model for Volvo, not only in India but around the world. With over 27 lakh vehicles sold globally, this model has cemented the company’s reputation as a manufacturer of safe, reliable and exciting vehicles. Volvo once had the image of making safe but boring vehicles, but this new series of XC60 has brought Scandinavian design to the forefront and has proved that safety need not be boring.

India now receives the revised XC60, which has added some clever new features to a vehicle that was already quite well loaded. For now, the XC60 receives a significant refresh, featuring key updates in user experience, design and comfort, along with a faster and more responsive infotainment system.

The refreshed Volvo XC60: A closer look

The exterior of the refreshed XC60 brings a more contemporary look to the premium five-seater. The new air intake, with Volvo Cars’ iconic iron mark, reflects the recent updates to the XC90. The refreshed XC60 also comes with new wheel options and darker rear lights. The new model year introduces two new colours, Forest Lake and Aurora Silver, both available on the refreshed XC60. In addition, Mulberry Red will be available on the XC60 for the first time.

The refreshed SUV comes equipped with Volvo Cars’ new-generation, new-look user experience, designed to be a safe and enjoyable way to interact with the car’s central infotainment screen, more focused and personalised than its predecessor, with several Google services built in like Google Maps, music, Google’s Gemini Assistant and a lot more. You can also download Google Apps from the Appstore. All of Volvo’s new cars now come with this UX. In addition, existing customers will get it on their cars built as early as 2020 via a simple over-the-air-update happening later this year.