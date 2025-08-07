Safety First - in one of the leading SUVs sold in India

The XC60 has been a popular model for Volvo, not only in India but around the world. With over 27 lakh vehicles sold globally, this model has cemented the company’s reputation as a manufacturer of safe, reliable and exciting vehicles. Volvo once had the image of making safe but boring vehicles, but this new series of XC60 has brought Scandinavian design to the forefront and has proved that safety need not be boring.
India now receives the revised XC60, which has added some clever new features to a vehicle that was already quite well loaded. For now, the XC60 receives a significant refresh, featuring key updates in user experience, design and comfort, along with a faster and more responsive infotainment system.
The exterior of the refreshed XC60 brings a more contemporary look to the premium five-seater. The new air intake, with Volvo Cars’ iconic iron mark, reflects the recent updates to the XC90. The refreshed XC60 also comes with new wheel options and darker rear lights. The new model year introduces two new colours, Forest Lake and Aurora Silver, both available on the refreshed XC60. In addition, Mulberry Red will be available on the XC60 for the first time.
The refreshed SUV comes equipped with Volvo Cars’ new-generation, new-look user experience, designed to be a safe and enjoyable way to interact with the car’s central infotainment screen, more focused and personalised than its predecessor, with several Google services built in like Google Maps, music, Google’s Gemini Assistant and a lot more. You can also download Google Apps from the Appstore. All of Volvo’s new cars now come with this UX. In addition, existing customers will get it on their cars built as early as 2020 via a simple over-the-air-update happening later this year.
A larger 11.2-inch, free-standing central touchscreen further enhances the experience in the XC60, opening a world of new features, apps and over-the-air updates. The pixel density is increased by 21 per cent, resulting in an even crisper display. Thanks to the next-generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies, the infotainment system with Google built in is more than twice as fast as the outgoing system, with 10 times faster graphics generation. The result is a more responsive infotainment system that displays the right information at the right time to reduce driver distraction and enhance safety. Volvo does have some of the best sounding car audio systems, and the XC60 continues this tradition with a bespoke Bowers & Wilkins (B&W) sound system using 15 speakers (including a central tweeter in the dashboard and a sub-woofer for bass) powered by a 1,410 watt Class D amplifier. This makes the sound system better than in most other cars sold in India. Interestingly, the gear lever is a work of art, made of crystal manufactured by Orrefors, a renowned Scandinavian crystal and glass designer.
In terms of materials, a mix of refreshed interior decors, inlays and new premium materials such as Quilted Nordico and Navy Herringbone Weave offers a more exclusive and contemporary experience. With smart storage, new cupholders, an improved wireless phone charger and a flexible and roomy load compartment, the interior of the XC60 is versatile and practical. Thanks to an even quieter cabin and Volvo Cars’ legendary seat comfort as standard, riding in the XC60 is more comfortable than ever before. The refreshed XC60 is also equipped with Volvo Cars’ state-of-the-art air-purification technology for enhanced well-being especially for PM2.5.
The new Xc60 is priced at INR 71.9 lakhs, ex-showroom.
