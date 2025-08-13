The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé makes its India debut

The new CLE 53 4MATIC+ uses a comprehensively upgraded version of the 3.0-litre M 256M inline six-cylinder turbo engine. The facelift generation of the high-performance engine, now known as the M256M, impresses above all with optimised combustion chambers with redesigned inlet and outlet channels, new piston rings, optimised injection and a new exhaust gas turbocharger.
In conjunction with the new electric additional compressor, this offers an increase in boost pressure by 0.4 bar to 1.5 bar and thus a higher torque of 560 Nm in continuous operation and 600 Nm in overboost for up to 12 seconds.
However, what is more important than the absolute torque is the availability of it and the overall response of the engine. The improved electric additional compressor is responsible for this. It can now be operated almost continuously over a longer period of time. Drivers feel this especially in medium speed ranges. For this, the exhaust gas turbocharger was made larger for higher peak performance.
The new, second-generation integrated starter generator (ISG) is now integrated into the gearbox bell housing. As a central component of the 48-volt electrical system, it not only functions as an electrical generator, but also takes on hybrid functions. These include short-term boosting with 17 23hp of power and 205 Nm of torque, recuperation, load point shifting, sailing and the almost imperceptible restart of the engine during the start-stop function.
The 3.0-litre in-line engine is coupled with the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission, which has adapted shift times, quick reactions, with double-declutching function and multiple downshifts. An upshift or downshift is implemented immediately. The transmission acts very spontaneously, especially in the "Sport+" driving programme and in manual mode. Dynamic acceleration manoeuvres and the adjusted shifting times are available, as is a fuel-saving driving style, depending on the driving programme selected.
he fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive combines optimal traction for dynamic driving pleasure with a high level of driving safety under all conditions: on dry roads as well as on wet or slippery surfaces. The transition from rear to all-wheel drive and vice versa occurs continuously because the intelligent control is integrated into the entire vehicle system architecture.
When driving moderately and in situations where all-wheel drive is not required, the front axle is completely decoupled. This increases efficiency. From the ESP Sport setting onwards, the driving behaviour is more rear-focused. The AMG RIDE CONTROL chassis developed in Affalterbach is used for more agility, more neutral cornering behaviour and higher traction.
The steel suspension with a particularly sporty spring-damper set-up and adaptive adjustable damping combines excellent driving dynamics with a high level of ride comfort. The damping on each wheel adapts to the current driving situation and road conditions quickly and precisely via separate valves for the tension and compression directions in the dampers. The damper characteristic curve can be preselected in three levels: "Comfort", "Sport" and "Sport+".
The standard rear axle steering operates with a maximum steering angle of 2.5 degrees. Up to this degree, the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction to the front wheels at speeds of up to 100 km/h, leading to a virtual shortening of the wheelbase and resulting in significantly more agile turning, less steering work, and increased maneuverability. At speeds of more than 100 km/h, the rear wheels turn parallel to the front wheels - up to a maximum of 0.7 degrees for enhanced driving stability
The interior welcomes passengers with unique equipment, exclusive materials and the latest generation MBUX infotainment system. The eye-catchers are the free-standing 12.3-inch fully digital driver display, the 11.9-inch driver-oriented central display in a user-friendly portrait format and the dynamic ambient lighting with 64 colours.
With the driver display, customers can switch between the display styles "Classic", "Sport" and AMG exclusive "Supersport". The "Supersport" mode is particularly striking with a central round tachometer, designed horizontal displays that are located to the left and right of the tachometer and create a spatial impression of depth.
The driver can use the AMG menu to access various special displays such as engine data, gear indicator, warm-up, set-up, G-metre and race timer. The integral seats in ARTICO man-made leather/MICROCUT black microfibre with AMG-specific graphics and red contrasting topstitching combine sportiness with strong lateral support. The standard, flat-bottomed AMG Performance steering wheel in double-spoke design with seamlessly integrated buttons offers a high level of everyday use with intuitive operating logic for important driving functions and all driving programmes.
The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe is priced at INR 1.35 Cr (ex-showroom)
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.