The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé makes its India debut

The new CLE 53 4MATIC+ uses a comprehensively upgraded version of the 3.0-litre M 256M inline six-cylinder turbo engine. The facelift generation of the high-performance engine, now known as the M256M, impresses above all with optimised combustion chambers with redesigned inlet and outlet channels, new piston rings, optimised injection and a new exhaust gas turbocharger.

In conjunction with the new electric additional compressor, this offers an increase in boost pressure by 0.4 bar to 1.5 bar and thus a higher torque of 560 Nm in continuous operation and 600 Nm in overboost for up to 12 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé launched in India at Rs 1.35 crore

However, what is more important than the absolute torque is the availability of it and the overall response of the engine. The improved electric additional compressor is responsible for this. It can now be operated almost continuously over a longer period of time. Drivers feel this especially in medium speed ranges. For this, the exhaust gas turbocharger was made larger for higher peak performance.

The new, second-generation integrated starter generator (ISG) is now integrated into the gearbox bell housing. As a central component of the 48-volt electrical system, it not only functions as an electrical generator, but also takes on hybrid functions. These include short-term boosting with 17 23hp of power and 205 Nm of torque, recuperation, load point shifting, sailing and the almost imperceptible restart of the engine during the start-stop function.