Citroën India launches the new C3X with enhanced features

Citroën India as a part of the Citroën 2.0 – “Shift Into the New” strategic plan, today unveiled the New Citroën C3X range, marking a bold evolution of its popular SUV-styled car. Equipped with 15 new intelligent features, this new edition of the Citroën C3 is designed to deliver elevated comfort, tech-savvy convenience, and safety across every journey—while maintaining its competitive edge as the most accessible offering in its segment.

Leading the innovative tech charge is Citroën’s Proxi-Sense Passive Entry and Push Start system—a segment-best feature that brings true hands-free convenience. Unlike conventional keyless systems that still require users to press the Request Sensor, Proxi-Sense enables the vehicle to automatically unlock when the key is in proximity and locks it when you walk away. Starting the car is just a matter of pressing the Start button—with the key still tucked safely in your pocket or bag.