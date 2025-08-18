Citroën India launches the new C3X with enhanced features

Citroën India as a part of the Citroën 2.0 – “Shift Into the New” strategic plan, today unveiled the New Citroën C3X range, marking a bold evolution of its popular SUV-styled car. Equipped with 15 new intelligent features, this new edition of the Citroën C3 is designed to deliver elevated comfort, tech-savvy convenience, and safety across every journey—while maintaining its competitive edge as the most accessible offering in its segment.
Leading the innovative tech charge is Citroën’s Proxi-Sense Passive Entry and Push Start system—a segment-best feature that brings true hands-free convenience. Unlike conventional keyless systems that still require users to press the Request Sensor, Proxi-Sense enables the vehicle to automatically unlock when the key is in proximity and locks it when you walk away. Starting the car is just a matter of pressing the Start button—with the key still tucked safely in your pocket or bag.
The New Citroën C3X is the only SUV in its segment offering Cruise Control with Speed limiter functionality, enhancing highway comfort, making long journeys more relaxed and efficient. An auto-dimming Inside Rearview Mirror (IRVM) ensures a glare-free drive at night, while the new HALO 360-degree camera system with seven viewing angles offers enhanced visibility and future-proofs the driving experience. Additional updates include LED Vision projector headlamps, LED Projector fog lamps, LED interior lighting, and a rear USB Type-C port for fast charging on the go. A perimetric alarm system and the comprehensive safety suite makes the Citroën C3 a trusted companion.
The C3 range starts at an introductory price of ₹5.25 lakhs, ex-showroom.