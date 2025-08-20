Motoverse 2025 returns to Goa in November! Check out the highlights

On the ground, the action is equally compelling. The Dirt Track returns with a new structured club championship, inviting workshops, collectives and riding communities to compete across a point-based format that prizes consistency, craft and collaboration. For those drawn to machines themselves, the custom culture remains at Motoverse 2025’s core, with some of the most distinctive builds from across the global ecosystem on display. Innovations like Royal Enfield’s experimental Flying Flea and the Himalayan Electric test bed (HIM-E) underline how tradition and future-thinking are increasingly riding in tandem.

Creativity finds another canvas in the Art of Motorcycling. The initiative, which drew more than 30,000 entries from 12 countries in its previous edition, culminates this year in Cine-Verse, where motorcycling fantasy collides with filmic imagination. Meanwhile, workshops, panels and informal exchanges promise plenty of insight — whether from seasoned explorers or younger riders shaping the culture anew. Adding a new layer in 2025 is Motohub, a space designed for connection, where riders can share stories and forge collaborations beyond the rev of the track.