Motoverse 2025 returns to Goa in November! Check out the highlights

Every November, Goa’s Vagator coastline turns into more than just a postcard-perfect escape. It becomes the beating heart of motorcycling culture in India thanks to Royal Enfield’s annual celebration, Motoverse. Returning this November 21–23, the event promises three days where engines, artistry and community share the same stage.
The line-up this year is as eclectic as it is electric. On the music front, expect a sonic surge from Hanumankind, Euphoria, Parvaaz, The Yellow Diary, Medieval Pandits, Thaikuddam Bridge and Kavya Trehan, with an international headliner still under wraps. A collaborative set featuring Kutle Khan and Karsh Kale with Medieval Pandits will add to the festival’s genre-defying spirit.
But Motoverse has never been just about sound. It’s about stories. MotoReel brings legendary motorcyclists and adventurers into the fold — names like Nick Sanders, who has circumnavigated the world eleven times, and Vanessa Ruck, better known as The Girl on a Bike, alongside voices such as Arun Ramdas, Maral Yazarloo and Abhinav Bhatt, each offering a different lens on what riding means today.
On the ground, the action is equally compelling. The Dirt Track returns with a new structured club championship, inviting workshops, collectives and riding communities to compete across a point-based format that prizes consistency, craft and collaboration. For those drawn to machines themselves, the custom culture remains at Motoverse 2025’s core, with some of the most distinctive builds from across the global ecosystem on display. Innovations like Royal Enfield’s experimental Flying Flea and the Himalayan Electric test bed (HIM-E) underline how tradition and future-thinking are increasingly riding in tandem.
Creativity finds another canvas in the Art of Motorcycling. The initiative, which drew more than 30,000 entries from 12 countries in its previous edition, culminates this year in Cine-Verse, where motorcycling fantasy collides with filmic imagination. Meanwhile, workshops, panels and informal exchanges promise plenty of insight — whether from seasoned explorers or younger riders shaping the culture anew. Adding a new layer in 2025 is Motohub, a space designed for connection, where riders can share stories and forge collaborations beyond the rev of the track.
