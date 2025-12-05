BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase now available in new colour and upholstery options.

The striking Night Dusk Blue metallic paint option joins the existing palette, adding a deep, sophisticated aesthetic to the iX1 Long Wheelbase’s commanding presence. In all, the model is now available in four colours – Night Dusk Blue, Carbon Black, Mineral White and Skyscraper Grey.

New upholstery options in BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase

The interior receives a luxurious refresh with the introduction of high-quality Veganza Smoke White + Atlas Grey Dual Tone and Veganza Castanea upholstery choices, crafted from sustainably sourced vegan leather. Furthermore, the distinctive 3D stitching pattern on the upholstery elevates the premium feel inside the cabin. These new options imply a high level of craftsmanship and provide exceptional comfort, contributing to a sense of modern, eco-conscious luxury.

A defining ‘Cocooning Effect’ philosophy seamlessly extends the chosen upholstery colour beyond the seats to other key interior elements, creating a harmonious and immersive cabin environment. The effect wraps the interior, including the door panels, dashboard, and even the speaker mesh in upholstery color, providing a continuous and plush feel throughout the vehicle.