BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase now available in new colour and upholstery options.

The striking Night Dusk Blue metallic paint option joins the existing palette, adding a deep, sophisticated aesthetic to the iX1 Long Wheelbase’s commanding presence. In all, the model is now available in four colours – Night Dusk Blue, Carbon Black, Mineral White and Skyscraper Grey.
The interior receives a luxurious refresh with the introduction of high-quality Veganza Smoke White + Atlas Grey Dual Tone and Veganza Castanea upholstery choices, crafted from sustainably sourced vegan leather. Furthermore, the distinctive 3D stitching pattern on the upholstery elevates the premium feel inside the cabin. These new options imply a high level of craftsmanship and provide exceptional comfort, contributing to a sense of modern, eco-conscious luxury.
A defining ‘Cocooning Effect’ philosophy seamlessly extends the chosen upholstery colour beyond the seats to other key interior elements, creating a harmonious and immersive cabin environment. The effect wraps the interior, including the door panels, dashboard, and even the speaker mesh in upholstery color, providing a continuous and plush feel throughout the vehicle.
The BMW iX1 has achieved significant success in the Indian market, becoming the brand's top-selling electric model and a key driver of BMW's leadership in the luxury EV segment. BMW India has constantly focused on enhancing the value offered by BMW iX1 LWB to the customers by adapting the product to the market needs such as introducing features like Surround View Camera and now coming up with a refreshed paint and upholstery palette. In less than a year of its introduction, BMW iX1 LWB is already the highest sold electric vehicle in premium segment.
The BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase is a premium offering that offers practicality and sustainability, all in one package. With a length of 4,616 mm and wheelbase of 2,800 mm, it is not just the biggest car in its segment, but also one of the longest 5-seater SUVs offered in India. Its modern design and bold, dominant stance highlight the SUV character. In the interior, a large and open feeling of space meets modern design, superior craftsmanship and innovative functionality. At the heart of the iX1 LWB lies fifth‑generation BMW eDrive technology, with its compact, integrated drive unit engineered for maximum efficiency, agile driving dynamics, and dependable reliability. It produces an output of 204 hp and a maximum torque of 250 Nm. The compact high-voltage lithium-ion battery integrated in the floor has a gross capacity of 66.4 kWh providing an attractive driving range of up to 531 kms (MIDC). The adaptive recuperation and one-pedal driving enhance the driving convenience and recover kinetic energy and feed it into the high-voltage battery, resulting in even higher efficiency.
Prices start at ₹49 lakh, ex-showroom.