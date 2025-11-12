A new version of this modern SUV debuts some exciting features

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles announced the introduction of the Curvv with new and enhanced executive features. Through smart engineering innovations, Tata Motors has significantly enhanced interior space across all Curvv variants (ICE and EV), amplifying in-cabin experience with more comfort and practicality. With the addition of premium features such as India’s first R-Comfort Seats with Passive Ventilation, Serenity Screen rear Sunshades, EasySip Cup Docks on Rear Armrest, a Dashboard Insert in White Carbon Fibre finish, and a lighter Interior (Lalitpur Grey) with Plush Benecke-Kaliko Leatherette Seats, the Curvv provides its customers with the best in segment indulgent experience

More new features

Further elevating its luxury quotient, the Curvv also introduces TwinZone Climate Concierge Air Conditioning, while the Curvv.ev takes indulgence a step further with PureComfort Rear Co-Passenger Footrest and ErgoWing Headrest, redefining comfort and exclusivity in its class. With rear seat redefined and executive features reimagined, this enhanced version will be available in all Accomplished personas of the Curvv.