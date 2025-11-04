One of India’s top auto manufacturers refreshes a lineup of its very popular mini-SUV

Hyundai Motor India marked a significant milestone with the global debut of the all-new Hyundai VENUE and Hyundai VENUE N Line, redefining the compact SUV segment with a bold new design, advanced technology and exhilarating performance. A game-changer in the compact SUV segment, these vehicles embody the spirit of Tech up. Go beyond, reflecting the brand’s progressive vision of making every drive smarter, safer and more connected. Crafted for those who aspire for more and seek extraordinary experiences in every journey, the dynamic SUV duo deliver enhanced style, cutting-edge technology and thrilling performance behind the wheel.
The new VENUE is a leap forward in connected technology, redefining in-car convenience and digital experiences. With the debut of Hyundai’s advanced ccNC (Connected Car Navigation Cockpit) accelerated by NVIDIA, the vehicle comes with a 12.3-inch ccNC Navigation system that puts the world at your fingertips. Key technology highlights include a Bose premium sound 8 speaker system, Surround view monitor (SVM), Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, voice enabled smart electric sunroof and a Blind Spot view monitor (BVM).
The interiors of the vehicle are designed to offer a connected lifestyle-first experience. It redefines urban driving with its stylish and spacious interiors, blending modern design and premium materials. Thoughtfully crafted for comfort and versatility, it offers ample room for both front and rear passengers, crafting each journey as a testament to refined elegance and smart design. The interiors come with a longer wheelbase than the earlier version - at 2,520mm, it is an improvement of 20mm. You also get a rear window sunshade, a coffee table centre console with surround ambient lighting, ambient lighting (Moon white) on crash pad, Terrazzo-textured crash pad finish, a D-Cut steering wheel, electric 4-way driver seats and a 2-Step reclining rear seats.
There will be a wide range of powertrains to choose from, including the Kappa 1.2 l MPi petrol, Kappa 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol and U2 1.5 l CRDi Diesel. The proven Kappa 1.2 l MPi petrol is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, while the 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol gives a more powerful experience and can be paired with a 6-speed manual transmission or an advanced 7-speed Dual-clutch transmission (DCT) with idle stop and go (ISG). For diesel lovers, there is the U2 1.5-litre CRDi Diesel that is available in both 6-speed manual and a newly introduced 6-speed automatic transmission.
Prices start at ₹7.90 lakh onwards, ex-showroom.