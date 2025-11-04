One of India’s top auto manufacturers refreshes a lineup of its very popular mini-SUV

Interior highlights

The interiors of the vehicle are designed to offer a connected lifestyle-first experience. It redefines urban driving with its stylish and spacious interiors, blending modern design and premium materials. Thoughtfully crafted for comfort and versatility, it offers ample room for both front and rear passengers, crafting each journey as a testament to refined elegance and smart design. The interiors come with a longer wheelbase than the earlier version - at 2,520mm, it is an improvement of 20mm. You also get a rear window sunshade, a coffee table centre console with surround ambient lighting, ambient lighting (Moon white) on crash pad, Terrazzo-textured crash pad finish, a D-Cut steering wheel, electric 4-way driver seats and a 2-Step reclining rear seats.

There will be a wide range of powertrains to choose from, including the Kappa 1.2 l MPi petrol, Kappa 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol and U2 1.5 l CRDi Diesel. The proven Kappa 1.2 l MPi petrol is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, while the 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol gives a more powerful experience and can be paired with a 6-speed manual transmission or an advanced 7-speed Dual-clutch transmission (DCT) with idle stop and go (ISG). For diesel lovers, there is the U2 1.5-litre CRDi Diesel that is available in both 6-speed manual and a newly introduced 6-speed automatic transmission.

Prices start at ₹7.90 lakh onwards, ex-showroom.