Off the beaten path - with the new king of 4x4

Interiors

While changes on the outside may seem minimal, the cabin definitely feels a notch premium with more creature comforts and better interior quality. The dashboard has been redesigned to accommodate the Thar Roxx sourced bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen. Boasting a new user interface and crisper screen resolution, it looks and feels way better compared to the 7-inch unit on the previous Thar.

Graphics are sharp, touch is more responsive, and overall, it feels very premium to use. It now comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, along with new adventure statistics giving all the necessary information you need while off-roading, like pitch, roll, altimeter and tachometer, among others. In fact, you can also record your lap times on an off-road track if you want to be more competitive, or just have fun with it.

A few more notable additions include a new centre armrest at the front, A-Pillar-mounted grab handles, rear AC vents, Type–C and Type A charging ports both at the front and rear, while power window switches have moved to where they should be, on the doors. The driver will now have access to the fuel lid from the comfort of his / her seat, so no more getting off the vehicle and using the key to manually unlock the fuel cap. Powertrain options remain the same. We got behind the wheel of the 2.2-litre diesel Thar and just like always, came out smiling after the drive. The meaty low-end torque has that much-loved powerful feedback, and the mid-range has enough grunt to make highway overtakes a breeze.

The automatic gearbox is not the fastest, but it maintains its promptness on the go and feels smooth while doing so. The new Mahindra Thar comes at a time when buyers’ sentiment has become even more positive, thanks to the GST benefits and offers around the festive season. Technically, you now get a Mahindra Thar that feels more premium and feature-rich on the inside, and at an even competitive price. So, if you already have a daily driver for regular commutes and family duties, and want something that looks cool, is capable off-road, and feels reasonably comfortable on the inside, the Mahindra Thar will aptly fit your bill.

Prices start at ₹10 lakh, ex-showroom.

Story by Shubham Parashar