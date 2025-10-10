Off the beaten path - with the new king of 4x4

The Mahindra Thar has been quite the big boy’s toy ever since the current-generation model arrived in 2020. While the previous-generation SUV had a cult following among off-road enthusiasts, the current model is touted more as a lifestyle product. It is comparatively easier to live with and buyers have lapped it up. So much so that Mahindra introduced a Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) iteration in 2023 for those who aspired to it just for the iconic Jeep silhouette.
In terms of design, the update comes as a bit of a disappointment. The looks remain identical to the outgoing model, save for the five-slat grille that is now finished in body colour. We were expecting a few design changes, especially in a model that’s been an aftermarket favourite for design customisation. Now we do understand that Mahindra needs to dodge the much-loved seven-slat grille design in a bid to avoid any further legal dispute with Jeep, but we were expecting some sort of changes inspired by the bigger Thar Roxx. Then, it continues with the same old-school halogen headlights instead of modern Projector LED units with daytime running lights (DRLs), which, in our opinion, is a miss. The rear end as well remains identical, save for the integrated spare tyre mounted reverse camera and rear windscreen wiper to wash out the muck while you go off-roading.
Interiors
While changes on the outside may seem minimal, the cabin definitely feels a notch premium with more creature comforts and better interior quality. The dashboard has been redesigned to accommodate the Thar Roxx sourced bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen. Boasting a new user interface and crisper screen resolution, it looks and feels way better compared to the 7-inch unit on the previous Thar.
Graphics are sharp, touch is more responsive, and overall, it feels very premium to use. It now comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, along with new adventure statistics giving all the necessary information you need while off-roading, like pitch, roll, altimeter and tachometer, among others. In fact, you can also record your lap times on an off-road track if you want to be more competitive, or just have fun with it.
A few more notable additions include a new centre armrest at the front, A-Pillar-mounted grab handles, rear AC vents, Type–C and Type A charging ports both at the front and rear, while power window switches have moved to where they should be, on the doors. The driver will now have access to the fuel lid from the comfort of his / her seat, so no more getting off the vehicle and using the key to manually unlock the fuel cap. Powertrain options remain the same. We got behind the wheel of the 2.2-litre diesel Thar and just like always, came out smiling after the drive. The meaty low-end torque has that much-loved powerful feedback, and the mid-range has enough grunt to make highway overtakes a breeze.
The automatic gearbox is not the fastest, but it maintains its promptness on the go and feels smooth while doing so. The new Mahindra Thar comes at a time when buyers’ sentiment has become even more positive, thanks to the GST benefits and offers around the festive season. Technically, you now get a Mahindra Thar that feels more premium and feature-rich on the inside, and at an even competitive price. So, if you already have a daily driver for regular commutes and family duties, and want something that looks cool, is capable off-road, and feels reasonably comfortable on the inside, the Mahindra Thar will aptly fit your bill.
Prices start at ₹10 lakh, ex-showroom.
Story by Shubham Parashar